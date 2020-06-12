Wyoming ranch promises isolation in a crowded world

(CNN) – Wyoming, with a population density of six people per square mile, may never have been more attractive as a vacation destination than it is now.

As the endless summer travel season approaches in the face of social estrangement, it's no wonder that Cowboy State is suddenly in vogue.

And a Wyoming resort property offers what few can offer: its own private ranch where you can quarantine with ultimate luxury.

At $ 25,000 per night

Located in picturesque and remote Saratoga, Magee Homestead offers its collection of nine high-end cabins to those lucky few who can afford the high price – a minimum of $ 25,000 per night to rent the entire property.

And with most groups choosing to stay at least seven nights, the cost (minimum) is $ 175,000.

Magee Homestead in Wyoming offers what few can offer: their own private ranch to quarantine in ultimate luxury. Courtesy of Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection.

Of course, the amenities guests receive for this part of the change are surprisingly abundant. Rooms, meals, and most activities are included in the nightly rate, though guests will have to spend more for certain services like spa treatments.

Magee, a member of the prestigious Relais & Chateaux group of hotels, is one of the most praised ranches in the country.

The property is located on 30,000 private acres of grasslands, mountains, and rivers, all of which act as a playground for resort guests.

Western retreat

The accommodation includes nine historically restored cabins, which are dotted along a well-kept path and surround a central fire pit. The largest structures are like small houses, with three bedrooms and a full kitchen, but all feature perfect western interior decor and stunning views of the surrounding nature.

The property includes nine historically restored cabins of different sizes. Courtesy of Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection.

Activities include everything from horseback riding, touring the property in a Polaris ATV, to an adrenaline paintball session on a private hilltop meadow.

Afterward, guests can relax in the hotel's private spa, which features an outdoor pool with cabanas and an indoor grotto for late-night soaking.

Spa services are held in lush private rooms or on the property's outdoor tepee – popular options include a river stone massage and scalp treatment created to alleviate symptoms of adjusting to height.

And of course due to Covid-19, beauticians will wear gloves and masks for an extra layer of protection.

A covid first

Interestingly, this complete property rental hardly happened.

Magee, which is part of the larger Brush Creek Ranch complex, planned to remain closed throughout its 2020 season, with the opening of the more family-friendly Lodge and Spa property for interested guests.

Buying means not having to share the outdoor pool with strangers. Courtesy of Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection.

Originally, the hotel's management felt that the Lodge was more likely to attract guests during the pandemic (Magee is generally closed to children), so they planned to consolidate the staff into a single property. But then, "we started getting a lot of inquiries about private purchases," says Magee Homestead owner Jeremy Belnap.

"Families were really interested in escaping; traveling, dreaming, and seeing their families again, if they weren't all quarantined together. So we thought it made a lot of sense to open up to shopping."

Within weeks of announcing availability, Magee booked four groups (including one that will stay for an enviable 14 days), and "we'll probably do eight to 10 weeks of business this summer," says Belnap.

Considering that the resort's normal summer hours only extend from June 20 to the end of September, the property was truly able to salvage a decent part of its peak season. Typically, room rates start at $ 1,000 per person per night, with a minimum of two guests in each room.

Personalized and tailored

For Belnap and its staff, private shopping allows more creativity and flexibility than their normal operation.

Guests can go horseback riding in the large open space or choose from a variety of other activities. Courtesy of Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection.

Almost everything can be tailored to guests' wishes, from group activities to personalized meals. "We will solve all their likes and dislikes," Belnap says of the relationship with the group before their arrival. "If they really want to do an Italian or Mexican night, we will create it. We can really adapt to the wishes of the group."

Staff can organize outings from a family competition at the on-site shooting range to a day at the top of the treetops on the challenging ropes course.

While the property can technically be rented for as little as one person, the nine cabins contain a total of 12 rooms, with room for a group of up to 27 people.

Magee typically has around 25 staff members, depending on the size of the group, which means there are often more staff than guests. The high ratio means a rare level of pampering, except for the most exclusive properties in the world.

In addition to custom activities and lavish cabins, Magee, and Brush Creek Ranch's largest property, is also known for its innovative cuisine, combining ingredients from the American West with sophisticated preparations.

Naturally, there's a private dining room at Magee, but guests also have the option to take a short drive to The Farm, the gorgeous Brush Creek community, which features a restaurant, brewery, distillery, dairy, and bakery. Diners there can choose from high-end multi-course menus at the upscale Cheyenne Club, and the property will also host socially remote outdoor events this summer.

For guests in accommodations with kitchens and an inclination to cook, food can be purchased from the ranch.

Security First

Magee is taking guest health and safety seriously and has implemented new practices in response to the coronavirus.

All staff will wear masks (and gloves when necessary), and the hotel will provide optional ones for guests to wear if they wish.

There is also a dedicated team for the stay of each group, so that the staff does not come and go from the property during the visit. "You can build relationships (with staff), but also know that you don't have a different server every day, exposing yourself to so many more people," says Belnap.

And since the property is closed to all but one party at a time, tables don't need to be spread six feet apart in the dining room or for guests to socially walk away during activities. "If you have the whole place to yourself, there will be some normality," says Belnap.

A rarity in these times, without a doubt.