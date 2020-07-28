X-15: the fastest manned rocket plane ever

Bold, black, and blazingly fast: The American X-15 was an airplane like no other. And although it first flew more than 60 years ago, it is still the fastest manned aircraft to fly.

Shaped more like a bullet than a conventional aircraft, the rocket-powered X-15 completed 199 test flights over nine years, beginning in 1959. It could reach the edge of space and then glide toward Earth, capturing data that They reported on the design and engineering of later American spacecraft, including NASA space shuttles.

The plane was flown by an elite team of just 12 pilots, including Neil Armstrong, who would lead the moon landing in 1969.

The X-15 depicted in the skies over California. Credit: POT

"One of the X-15 pilots, Bill Dana, once told me it was the big ticket: the plane to fly," Christian Gelzer, chief historian at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, said in a telephone interview. . "It gave you the greatest speed, the greatest excitement, the greatest terror. Since then we have not built anything that flies into the atmosphere like the X-15."

& # 39; A great question & # 39;

The "X" series consists of more than 60 experimental aircraft produced by US government agencies, including the Air Force and NASA, since the end of World War II. They were often extreme machines, designed to push the limits, and the X-15 had a particularly ambitious goal.

In 1952, when development of the X-15 began, the official record for airspeed for an aircraft was less than 700 mph. The plane's mission was to reach Mach 5: five times the speed of sound, or nearly 4,000 mph.

An X-15 rests at Rogers Dry Lake, California, in September 1961 after a mission. Credit: POT

"Such an aircraft would also have to fly at an altitude of 250,000 feet, which was well above the altitude of any aircraft at that point," Gelzer said. "It was a great question."

The project was led by the US Air Force and the National Aeronautical Advisory Committee (NACA), which would become NASA in 1958. "They were also looking for scientific data and flight dynamics data," said Gelzer. "But deep down it was the Cold War, which motivated much of the investigation."

Flight start

The X-15 was essentially a rocket with a cockpit, so, unlike other aircraft, it was not designed to take off from an airstrip. Instead, it had to be carried at high altitude and released from a mothership, in this case a specially modified B-52 bomber.

With the 50-foot-long X-15 tucked under its wing, the B-52 would take off from Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California and fly to Nevada or Utah, before returning and releasing the plane at an altitude 45,000 feet and a speed of over 600 mph. Only at that point would the X-15 pilot start the rocket engine and begin to exit Earth's atmosphere into space.

The plane would reach the edge of space before returning to Earth. Credit: POT

The fuel, a combination of ammonia and liquid oxygen, lasted less than two minutes, and it was not a smooth ride.

"It flew aerodynamically like a normal plane, but it went up like it was nobody's business," Gelzer said. "Milt Thompson, who was one of the pilots, said it was the only plane he flew in and that he was pleased when the engine was turned off."

A glider

Once the target altitude was reached (the X-15 reached 354,200 feet, about 10 times the cruising altitude of a commercial jetliner), pilots would conduct experiments in this then-unknown environment, helping experts collect data on hypersonic flight.

Much of the X-15's design was geared toward flying at high altitudes, where the air is so thin that conventional aerodynamic appendages no longer work. For that reason, the X-15 was equipped with a reaction control system, similar to what was later used by space shuttles and the International Space Station. He spat out bursts of hydrogen peroxide, essentially hydrogen peroxide at a very high concentration, creating small amounts of thrust enough to steer the plane into the upper atmosphere air.

Flying at thousands of miles per hour, the X-15's outer skin became very hot due to aerodynamic friction and was therefore made of a special nickel-chrome alloy called Inconel X. "The aircraft was heated to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, "Gelzer said. "And the pilots could hear it expand behind them."

Landing the X-15 was not easy. "From the moment he ran out of fuel, or the pilot turned off the engine, it was a glider. A very heavy and very fast glider with very small wings, so not even a large glider. At that point, the pilot just he had speed and altitude to change to reach his destination, "Gelzer said.

To make matters worse, the front wheel lacked direction and the main landing gear only had skates (two retractable steel beams that slid across the landing surface), so an asphalt runway could not be used. Instead, the plane had to land on a dry lake bed.

"By the time the plane landed again, it was not the same plane it had been when it left the base. There were holes burned from the heat," Gelzer said.

Long flight

Most aircraft make their final landing approach at less than 200 mph. However, the X-15 could begin its approach at 20,000 feet and at supersonic speeds of over 1,500 mph, conditions radically different from those experienced by most pilots. Things did not always end well.

"This was an experimental plane, and things went wrong on almost every slide. The remarkable thing is that the pilots managed to return the plane consistently, despite the problems they were having," Gelzer said.

Of nearly 200 flights, only two resulted in accidental landings, one of which killed pilot Michael Adams. On November 15, 1967, Adams spun during re-entry and was unable to straighten the plane, which broke in mid-air.

Air Force test pilot Maj. Michael J. Adams is next to the number one X-15 ship. Credit: POT

The inherent risks of flying this type of aircraft, half aircraft and half spacecraft, are some of the reasons why X-15 records have never been overcome with modern engineering. It was also a springboard to the space program, which had greater ambitions than simple speed.

However, the X-15 is consistently listed as one of the most successful flight research programs ever conducted, and in its nine years of operation it obtained a wealth of data on high-speed flights, returning from space and space. human physiology. And in 1967, pilot Pete Knight reached a record speed of 4,520 mph, or Mach 6.7 (6.7 times the speed of sound).

The X-15 also spawned a generation of astronauts, including one of the greatest: Neil Armstrong. During one of his seven X-15 flights, Armstrong displayed the legendary problem-solving skills that would eventually give him command of Apollo 11.

The X-15 still holds the record for the fastest manned aircraft in history. Credit: POT

"In 1962, he made a flight that took him to 205,000 feet and Mach 3.8," Gelzer said. "On his way back, he ended up bouncing off the top of the atmosphere at about 90,000 feet and jumped like a rock. By the time he turned the plane around, he was in a Los Angeles suburb with no power. He still managed to get the plane out of return and land at Rogers Dry Lake.

"It turned out to be the longest X-15 flight ever."