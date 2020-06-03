X-Men Movies Are Part Of The MCU Multiverse

Marvel Studios could do the X Men movies that are part of the MCU multiverse through Fox actor Quicksilver Evan Peters, who has reportedly been cast for WandaVision. Peters played the mutant Marvel sprinter and Magneto's son in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and the final film of the main series, X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Evan Peters' initial release as Quicksilver came at an interesting time, as X-Men: Days of Future Past was in development just as Marvel was working on the sequel to The Avengers. The plan for The Avengers: Age of Ultron It was to introduce three more members of the most powerful Heroes on Earth: Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver and Vision, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the role of Quicksilver. Since Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch were two of a small number of characters whose rights were shared by Marvel and Fox, it was possible that each studio had its own version of Pietro Maximoff. Both studios using the same character at the same time drew a lot of interest to the actors' portrayals of the character, and comparisons between the two were inevitable.

The Avengers: Age of Ultron killed Quicksilver but kept Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), while the X Men The franchise continued to reuse Quicksilver, but avoided its sister. Quicksilver fans were understandably disappointed that the classic Avenger was abandoned by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and despite numerous rumors of its return, Quicksilver has remained dead in the MCU. Time travel and alternative realities that were added as new concepts for the MCU to play have fueled speculation that Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver might return, but it is possible that the X Men The version will be used instead. Before, it was never before possible to use any X-Men characters in any way in the MCU, but with their rights restored to Marvel, Marvel can not only use Cyclops and Wolverine, but now they can go a step further and make the canon. X-Men MCU. This is how it could work.

WandaVision can deal with alternative realities

Marvel hinted at the existence of alternate realities when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) mentioned the number of possible outcomes of the battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War. The concept was firmly established in Avengers Endgame when the Avengers created an alternate reality by altering the stream of time. According to its title, Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse Presumably I will go there again creating a story involving Sorcerer Supreme and Scarlet Witch exploring other dimensions. Due to the deep connection between Phase 4 MCU movies and Disney + shows, WandaVision is expected to set up Scarlet Witch & # 39; s Strange Doctor 2 paper. That would mean that WandaVision It could also touch multiple parallel universes.

Parallel universes could be what was shown in pictures for WandaVision, which contained glimpses of several different versions of Scarlet Witch and Vision (Paul Bettany). It seems that WandaVision will reimagine the couple in several different settings, each reminiscent of a comedy from a particular era. It seems that what is happening here is that Wanda is using her reality warping abilities from the comics, but it could be that Wanda has found herself in the multiverse, living all versions of what her life could have been.

How Marvel can use Fox Quicksilver on WandaVision

Evan Peters as Quicksilver in X-Men: Apocalypse

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige scoffed that MCU's Scarlet Witch will be more like the comic book hero, and this has led some to believe that when he begins to develop the powers of his comic book counterpart, he will begin to rewrite reality. and wreak havoc. Fans have theorized that Scarlet Witch will use her new abilities to resurrect Quicksilver, but it could be that Marvel really wants to use Pietro, but not the version of the character everyone is expecting. Instead, Marvel could incorporate Evan Peters' version of Quicksilver, which is more popular than the MCU rendition.

While visiting alternate realities in the multiverse, Scarlet Witch could go find her brother and discover that in a world, her brother is a totally different person. At X Men movies, his name is "Peter"not"PietroHis backstory and personality differs from the MCU hero as well. That said, he still has his super speed and his most distinctive physical feature, which is his silver hair. A meeting between Wanda and Peter would draw parallels to what the Arrowverse did. He did "Crisis on Infinite Earths" when he allowed his version of Flash (Grant Gustin) to meet DCEU's Scarlet Speedster, played by Ezra Miller. It became one of the most talked about moments that has happened on Arrowverse, and a scene in WandaVision With Fox Quicksilver you would have a similar reaction.

As for how important it could be, it could be just a scene, but the report that Evan Peters is interpreting a "key role"It suggests that you will have a significant amount of screen time for at least one episode. It could be that you even share an adventure with Scarlet Witch and Vision.

What Fox's Quicksilver would mean on WandaVision for the MCU

Evan Peters appearing on WandaVision Like Quicksilver, even if it was just a blink cameo and you missed it, it would mean that the events and characters featured in the X Men the movies share their own corner of the MCU multiverse. This scenario with Peters is not much different from what some think could happen with Sam Raimi Spiderman trilogy in Strange Doctor 2. Such a move would expand the reach of the MCU in a big way and allow for some fun cameos, but that doesn't mean this is how Marvel will bring the X-Men to the MCU. Now that Marvel and Disney finally have the rights to the characters, of course, they will seek to create their own versions of Marvel & # 39; s Merry Mutants. Marvel will not trust Fox & # 39; s, unless they have one or two specific characters they would like to use.

While Hugh Jackman's Wolverine would be on everyone's radar and would make an excellent cameo in a future Marvel project, Evan Peters Quicksilver is perhaps an even better option. Marvel's treatment of Quicksilver has not been well received, considering he was killed in his first movie (despite being a major Avengers character). Many feel that the MCU needs a Quicksilver, and if the character of Aaron Taylor-Johnson is off the table, a good solution to this problem is to bring a version of the character that the public has liked even more.

