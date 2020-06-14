Xander Schauffele on why he's finally succeeding at Colonial

FORT WORTH, Texas – Xander Schauffele entered this week's Charles Schwab Challenge after having played the tournament three times, spanning eight rounds, two failed cuts and just one marker in the 1960s.

He will fine-tune him in Sunday's final round with a 13-under-par shot lead after shooting two 66s and 65s this week at Colonial.

What gives?

"Playing more makes me feel more comfortable, obviously, so that helps," Shauffele said Saturday. “But I think in previous years it was much windier and I didn't play the greens that well. It is just a comfort factor. My caddy has also improved, in terms of line selection and doing his job. So I think we have collectively done a better job preparing for this week. "

Schauffele, who has four career victories on the PGA Tour, will have to avoid some big names on Sunday if he is to win a fifth.

The current champion of the US Open. USA Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Branden Grace all have a shot back at 12 under.

Harold Varner III and Daniel Berger have two return shots on low 11.

And No. 1 ranked Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Abraham Ancer and Corey Connors are just three back with 10 under.

That's a lot of firepower biting into Schauffele's heels.

When asked if, with the burly pitch, this feels like a great championship, Schauffele said: "I think the fans are important too, so having none here is a bit tricky. But if you look at the names in the table qualifying, it's more or less what I expected, just everyone out of the quarantine wanted to play, and I think the next three weeks will really show up. "

He said that on Sunday, without fans, it could feel like an amateur event.

"I think it will feel almost like amateur golf or junior golf where we all want to win," said Schauffele. "We all want to compete, and we are all super competitive. When we were younger and we played in college or during the summer an amateur schedule, everything was quiet. There was no fan out there, and we all went head to head, and everyone wanted it. as much as the next guy in line.

"I feel like it might seem like this (Sunday) that if you go down the stretch if you're on the hunt, it will be very quiet and everyone is going to be taking care of their own business."