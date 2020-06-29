Xavier McKinney is more than ready for this Giants challenge

Nothing about Xavier McKinney's first two months in the NFL has been normal.

From having to watch the virtual draft in your own home to attending the Giants' offseason training activities by opening your laptop, regular indoctrination in the NFL has been thrown out the window.

But McKinney, the Giants' second-round pick, has never settled for what's standard anyway. It has thrived while straying from the norm: like free security that often lined up with strong security, cornerback, inside linebacker and outside linebacker in Alabama, the college stud who called his high school coaches after games to ask what could he do better, and the creative mind that draws and designs his own tattoos when he stops working in the field.

Maybe it's what makes McKinney well prepared to jump straight into the starting role if the season starts in September, despite unusual circumstances.

"What set him apart was that he wanted to feel uncomfortable in a room full of other dogs," said Jermale Ransby, the defensive line coach at Roswell High School in Georgia. "He wanted to make sure he was the best dog. Just because of his work ethic, he's probably the most consistent kid I've ever seen in that group of all these guys who (happened to) play in college.

"As little kids would say, it brought a lot of dripping."

Jermaine Phillips had followed the path McKinney wanted to follow, from Roswell to the SEC and NFL to a Super Bowl, where Phillips won a ring with the Buccaneers as a rookie in 2002. Phillips returned to his high school. Alma Mater will train the defensive backs in 2014, when McKinney was a sophomore.

The staff that Phillips had joined had already started learning about McKinney by then. Head coach John Ford had heard of him when he was an eighth-grader and took note of him when the middle school team would practice on the field after the varsity team. He went to one of his games, saw McKinney play, and thought, “Holy cow. This boy has some juice for him. "

Ransby's first interaction with McKinney was disciplinary. I had received an email from an English teacher who had a freshman acting in class. Ransby told McKinney that if he wanted to play on the varsity one day, he had to act correctly. It was the only time they had to talk about it.

But when Phillips started training, McKinney had entered the varsity team as a sophomore. He had the gross talent to play, except that there was an older person in front of him who got more playing time in a safe rotation. Roswell was playing against his rival, Milton, earlier in the season when the situation hit a fork in the road.

"(He) got a little fit and pouted," said Phillips.

McKinney felt he deserved to play. Phillips agreed, but wanted him to understand the flow of the game and told him to be ready when his time was called. After avoiding Phillips for a short time, McKinney returned and told him that he would never give him another reason to think that he didn't deserve to be on the field.

"He always takes the challenge," said Phillips. "Another notch went up."

McKinney started his third year with offers from Alabama and Clemson, among others, and first got engaged to Alabama that fall. But he didn't let his momentum change. He helped Roswell reach the state championship, and then did so again in his senior year, although the Hornets lost in the final both times.

In a team teeming with Division I recruits, McKinney separated from the rest.

"He always had a slightly different level of focus than people his age," Ford said.

McKinney mostly stuck to free security, but had some freedom to move. Often, he took it upon himself to find out who the opponent's number 1 weapon was and "erase it (d)," Ford said. Other times he would be in the box, and even when the trainers didn't ask him to bomb, he would see something and bomb anyway, picking up the bag. When he remained in his natural position and wandered through center field, he could also attack there.

Whatever he was doing, the way he moved always impressed his coaches.

"It seems like he has perfect control of his body and moves faster than people who try 110 percent," Ford said. "There is a fluidity and smoothness in the way he plays the game that is very rare."

"It just floated and glided," said Phillips. "Control of his body has been A-1 since day 1."

Although he later retired from Alabama, McKinney eventually ended up in Tuscaloosa, enrolling early after graduating from high school in December.

McKinney played mostly special teams as a freshman before making the jump to Crimson Tide's strong initial security as a sophomore, replacing 2018 first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick. He immediately became an impact player, earning defensive MVP honors in the Orange Bowl against Oklahoma before Alabama lost the national championship game.

As a young man, he transitioned to free security, but his football talent and IQ allowed Nick Saban to move him around as he pleased. He played 393 safe shots, 166 at cornerback, 120 at inside linebacker and 113 at outside linebacker, according to ESPN.

After the games, he would talk to Phillips and Ransby, who had gone from being coaches to mentors and older McKinney brothers, about what they saw. He didn't want someone to tell him how good he was, he wanted to know how he could improve even more. In the offseason, he would return to Roswell and work with Ransby on mock passes, part of his game that he considered as important as footwork and Cover-2.

"It's a sponge," said Ransby.

That's part of what made McKinney the latest in a strong dynamic security tradition to leave Alabama, including Fitzpatrick, Eddie Jackson, Landon Collins, and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, one of Saban's favorites.

"Because he is smart, because he works hard, because he is competitive," Ford said. "You never have to worry if Xavier is going to compete."

Even McKinney's doodles are different. He turned them into tattoos, with his own drawings of cartoon characters like the Tasmanian Devil, Minions, and Marvin the Martian now inked on his body.

But McKinney's first tattoo, as a sophomore at Roswell, still serves as a daily reminder. On a bicep: humble. On the other: Hungry.

"He understood because he always wanted to remember where he should be, he has never done enough and he is pushing himself to the limit," said Ransby.

If a pandemic doesn't get in the way, McKinney will bring that mindset to the field with him this fall, he is expected to team up with Jabrill Peppers to form the Giants' new safety tandem. He hasn't had the benefit of actually practicing in the Giants system with his new teammates yet, but those close to McKinney have always seen him work to be mentally and physically prepared for whatever challenge comes his way. They don't expect this to be different.

"A kid who always had tremendous talent, but even more than that, was a student of the game," said Phillips, who sees an Ed Reed-type potential at McKinney.

“The fact that the love for the game and the way it is approached, who knows what can happen. He wouldn't even say that the sky is the limit, the sky will be the standard for him. What is beyond that, who knows? "