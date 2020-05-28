Xbox One's New Offer Has Big Discounts On A Ton Of Action Games

Microsoft's latest monthly giveaway of free games to Xbox Gold subscribers may not exactly be a celebration for console owners, but don't give up hope of getting a good deal just yet. A new promotion, the Rockin Action Offering, has just launched in the Xbox Store, with up to 75% discount on the regular sale price for selected titles.

As the cheesy name suggests, whether there is any deal worth capitalizing on here depends largely on how much you consider the action-adventure genre, although there is obviously enough room for maneuver in the definition for everything from Dead Island Ultimate Collection and Red Dead Redemption 2 to be included under the same banner. But that's enough digression: you're here for cheap games; Our goal is to please. The list below is by no means exhaustive, but the ones included are certainly some of the best (and newest) releases that money can buy.

Rockin Stock Offer

Hunt: Showdown – $ 23.99

Dragon Age Inquisition: GOTY Edition – $ 9.99

Journey to the Wild Planet – $ 17.99

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes – $ 2.99

Metro Exodus – $ 15.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – $ 35.99

Batman: Return to Arkham – $ 9.99

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $ 19.79

Contra Anniversary Collection – $ 9.99

Far Cry 5 – $ 14.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – GOTY Edition – $ 9.99

Dead Island Ultimate Collection – $ 5.99

For what it's worth, my best bet is probably Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY edition. Warner Bros. 'decision to have developer Monolith shoe in microtransactions may have tainted the significant progression of the character present in Talion's first adventure, but his subsequent removal has largely restored what was lost, making him an excellent weekend for those with the time to enjoy something expanded from the Tolkien tradition.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands 3 are the other obvious options, though Dead Island Ultimate Collection definitely worth a try at $ 5.99. Lastly, Dambuster Studios was still in overdrive in a sequel to the zombie title, with a release for next-gen consoles rumored to be in the cards. You can find more information about it here or click on the following link to browse the entire sale. Enjoy!