Xbox Series X promises backward compatibility that will support & # 39; thousands of games & # 39; at launch

Xbox has stated that Xbox Series X will feature backward compatibility with "thousands of games" at launch in a new Xbox Wire post today touting the benefits of bringing your existing Xbox library to the next console.

Jason Ronald, Director of Program Management for Xbox Series X, talks in the post about how one of the goals in designing the new console was to 'empower gamers to play the best versions of games from four generations of Xbox at the launch of Xbox X Series. To that end, the same team that managed to bring 500 Xbox 360 games and many original Xbox games to Xbox One brought those same skills to the development of the new console, which required & # 39; over 100,000 hours of game testing & # 39; (With that number said it will rise to 200,000 by launch) and "a significant innovation in custom processor design as well as the unique design of the Xbox operating system and hypervisor at the heart of our next-generation platform."

To that end, Xbox promises that & # 39; thousands of games & # 39; can be played today on Xbox Series X, and not only that, but it promises that some older games will see technological improvements in the new console, which reportedly will allow the console to automatically add HDR support to games that weren't even developed when HDR it was one thing. Other improvements include framerate and resolution updates, and what's more, many of these improvements are apparently system-level and won't require any additional input from the game's original developers.

It's all good news for those of us with large collections of Xbox games, and the team apparently won't stop there, and the post confirms that the backward compatibility team will continue to hear community feedback on titles. that you would like added to the compatibility program. "

Xbox Series X will launch later this year, with a still rather vague window of & # 39; Holiday 2020 & # 39 ;.

