Xbox Store UI Leak May Be a Peek Into Xbox Series X’s Own Interface

If the new Microsoft "Mercury" leak is true, the Xbox Store for consoles will receive a review just in time for the launch of the Xbox X Series.

If a new leak is created, a new one Xbox The store's user interface may arrive before the end of the year, likely to coincide with the launch of Microsoft's next-generation platform, Xbox Series X. Next-generation console wars are in full swing, with Microsoft and Sony preparing. to launch their new systems before the end of 2020. The PlayStation 5 reveal event was recently delayed due to civil unrest that rocked the nation and the world, but both companies remain committed to the launch of their respective consoles this far. holiday season.

While both systems represent a generational leap from their predecessors, the Xbox X Series is positioning itself as just another companion to the PC, rather than a major departure from the capabilities or library of Xbox One. As such, it does not. The X Series is expected to have many exclusive next-gen titles in its first year, with its highest-profile gameplay, Halo Infinite, reaching both Xbox One and Series X, as well as PC. At least initially, Microsoft plans for the Xbox Series X to exist alongside the Xbox One before taking its place in the early years of the new console.

As reported by Windows Central, a new leak revealed images and details of a user interface review for Xbox One. The update, codenamed "Mercury"It presents a completely new look for the Xbox Store. This new design was likely designed with the Xbox X Series in mind, and was applied retroactively to the Xbox One to create a unified user interface on both consoles. The update will arrive in the light of the latest Xbox One update, which altered the console's immediate interface. Windows Central it also suggests that Microsoft's mobile apps will be completely redesigned, adding further force to the idea of ​​a unified "Xbox / Microsoft hub".

Following the launch of PlayStation 4 in 2013, the PSN Store on PlayStation 3 was redesigned to mimic the look of the new system. Unfortunately, the PS3 store was heavily criticized for its poor performance and its tendency to fail, even to this day. If the Xbox One can avoid making the same mistakes as the PlayStation 3, the current-generation system's online capabilities will continue to be more viable than its next-generation competitor for years after the launch of its successor.

Intergenerational compatibility is complicated. When PlayStation 4 and Xbox One first launched, both Sony and Microsoft refused to cancel their next-generation systems. In fact, games like Wolfenstein: The New Order, Battlefield 4and even Metal Gear Solid V were all cross-gen releases. Despite this, both new systems were immediately successful, and the older systems went extinct. With Xbox Series X, Microsoft appears to be hedging its bets across its entire ecosystem of Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, rather than committing to a new generation of hardware. That diverse platform ecosystem is inextricably linked by the company's true money generators: Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscription services (which, themselves, have recently been unified).

