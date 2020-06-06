Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Beginners Guide (Tips & Tricks)

The world of Xenoblade Chronicles: Ultimate Edition It can be daunting, and not just because it takes place on two petrified titans the size of a continent. Originally released in 2010, this updated version of the cult classic JRPG features a number of additions and improvements to quality of life. The footage has been updated to match the style of its sequel, Xenoblade Chronicles 2And there is also a new postgame epilogue to experience.

However, dropping into Shulk's oversized sneakers is like entering a casino for the first time. There are so many menus to read and buttons to press, and while it's all very eye-catching and enjoyable to watch, it's also easy to miss. Even outside of Expert Mode, the game can be challenging. This guide will explain the basic fundamentals of missions and combat in this great adventure.

Missions in Xenoblade Chronicles: Ultimate Edition

History missions

Like many good RPGs, Xenoblade Chronicles places a strong emphasis on its history. The narrative can be advanced by completing Story Quests, which appear on the map as small red flags. Following the dotted line on the minimap will show the player the route to the next plot. If a plot review is ever needed, the player can get a story note by pressing ZR.

Side quests

In addition to Story Quests, there are also Side Quests. MANY side missions. Quest givers will always have a gray exclamation mark above their heads and on the map. Some quest seekers have multiple side quests that can be carried out at the same time if you continue to talk to them. It's usually a good idea to take on side quests from any nearby quest givers, but you don't need to take each one, nor do you need to complete each side quest.

In fact, it is almost never necessary to go too far off the beaten path to complete side quests. As the player follows the main story, most of these side quests can be completed along the way, as most simply consist of killing a certain number of a certain enemy and picking up the item they drop. Everything needed to fight or collect a side quest will have a red exclamation mark on it or a blue exclamation mark if it is for a side mission that the player has set as "Active Side Quest" in the Mission Log.

As soon as the requirements for these side quests are met, the player will automatically earn their rewards. Some side quests are a bit deeper and may require going back to the actual mission giver, but these are minority and well telegraphed in-game as they have less generic titles than something like "Monster Quest 4 – Part 3". "

Combat Basics in Xenoblade Chronicles: Ultimate Edition

Unlike most match-based JRPGs, Xenoblade Chronicles presents a combat system more similar to what would be found in an MMORPG like World of warcraft. Battles take place in real time, and the player can use L or R to attack any nearby enemy. Some enemies will try to attack first based on whether they can see or hear the player, but if the player starts the confrontation (attacking the enemy and then pressing A) they have a chance to increase their Tension by hitting B in time with the large blue B that appears on the screen. The increased tension will provide a stat boost from the get-go.

Once the player is within range of an enemy, his character and the rest of his party will automatically attack the enemy. This is great for removing a health bar, but the actual strategy comes from using Arts, which are designated by the icon matrix at the bottom of the screen. These are special abilities with cool down periods. As the game progresses, more arts are unlocked, but initials are the most fundamental and necessary for these important initial game strategies:

Positional Attacks

Certain attacks will only be effective depending on where you land on the enemy. For example, more damage can be done if the player uses the Back Slash attack on an enemy's back. When the player is in a good position to launch one of these attacks, a small exclamation mark will appear next to the Art icon. Be on the lookout for these exclamation points and land these gear whenever you can.

Rest, Knockdown, and Stun Attacks

The best way to deal damage is to take down an enemy first, but there are several steps necessary to do so. First, the player will have to perform a Break attack. Breakout Attacks are the Pink Arts located at the bottom of the screen. After using a Break attack, the player can take down an enemy with a green colored art. Since the player can only control one character at a time, it is important to pay attention to what the rest of his group is doing and to the status disadvantages that are in force in the enemy (if, for example, Shulk has just used a Break attack, then there will be a pink icon next to the enemy, then a falling green Art must be used). Once an enemy is shot down, lay him down with some heavy attacks, but also hit him with a yellow stun art to prevent the enemy's aggro from growing.

Chain attacks

Chain attacks are one way to get the whole party on the same page. Since the player can enter commands for the entire group during a chain attack, this is a great opportunity to break, knock down, and stun an enemy. To do this successfully, it is useful to know the arrangement of your group, which can always be changed in the menu. The player can also execute three commands of the same color to get an additional bonus. For example, there will be an additional bonus for using three red attack gear. Similarly, more health can be regained using three blue healing arts.

Non-Combat Tips for Xenoblade Chronicles: Ultimate Edition

There's a lot to follow in the first moments of this meaty JRPG, but it's best to control combat mechanics from the start and focus on the story as you resume and complete side quests while Shulk takes care of his business. There's no need to worry too much about items and loot at first, as there's plenty of money available just completing side quests. Collected items can always be sold, but may be more useful later in later side quests. However, where items need to be spent is at the Collectopedia. In this menu, the player can donate one of each specific item in the area. Doing so unlocks some very valuable items.

Apart from all that, the most important thing is to play and have fun. The game can be challenging, but it is almost never a punishment.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Ultimate Edition is available on Nintendo Switch.

