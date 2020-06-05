Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Heart-to-Heart Answers Guide

Xenoblade Chronicles: Ultimate Edition has updated the classic Nintendo Wii RPG with new features and content. The Affinity and Heart-to-Heart systems return intact, allowing characters to unlock "Skill Links" to equip the abilities of another party member. Heart-to-Hearts are only found within the main stage of Xenoblade Chronicles: Ultimate Edition. The expanded chapter of the epilogue Xenoblade Chronicles: Connected Future it uses a separate but similar system called Quiet Moments.

Related: Xenoblade Chronicles: The new epilogue to the definitive edition is 1 year after the main story

By combining the Affinity and Heart-to-Heart events, players can work to build a much more personalized and versatile team. For example, Shulk could take the Healing Wisdom ability from his Humanity tree and pass it to Sharla. Or Reyn and Dunban could exchange Battle Character and Charge Acceleration between each other. This can be incredibly useful when you face difficult or perplexing fights. In addition to the inherent benefits of the game, Heart to Heart Conversations is also a fun side story event that shows off character interactions and gives players options.

Understanding Affinity in Xenoblade Chronicles: Ultimate Edition

Affinity measures the relationship between one party member and another. At the beginning, all the characters have a score of 500 with all the others. By completing certain main and side story events, Affinity can increase to a maximum of 5000 or drop to 0. Successful Chain Attacks, Burst Affinity, and Aid to Group Members will increase Affinity by various amounts.

Affinity has five levels, represented by a differently colored face icon. With each level unlocked, a couple of characters will be able to use a skill link to swap their skills. The icons indicate a range of points:

Yellow : 0-999

: 0-999 Green : 1000-1999

: 1000-1999 blue : 2000-2999

: 2000-2999 Lavender : 3000-4999

: 3000-4999 Pink: 5000

Xenoblade Chronicles: Ultimate Heart-to-Heart Requirements

There are 63 heart-to-heart events, but you can't access them all at once. Each event occurs at a certain location and may require certain story prerequisites. Also, in most cases, characters must have already reached an affinity threshold to trigger a Heart-to-Heart. When performing a Heart-to-Heart, there will generally be four combinations of dialogue options. Of those pairs, some will not affect Affinity, while others will raise or lower it. This guide will highlight the best options that give a net result of +8.

Colony 9 Heart to Heart

Sunrise in the Park – Outlook Park, Shulk and Fiora, Yellow Affinity

Shulk: You and Dunban …

Shulk: something like that.

Colony View: Agora Shore, Reyn and Sharla, Lavender Affinity, Colony 6 Reconstruction Unlocked

Reyn: Do you want to go back there?

Reyn: Don't be so hard on yourself!

Lasting friendship: entrance to the cave of Tephra, Shulk and Reyn, green affinity

Shulk: When did we have that great fight?

Shulk: of course.

A Heropon's Perspective: Mechon, Sharla and Riki remains site, Lavender affinity, events in the island prison

Sharla: This is unusual for you, Riki.

Sharla: No, Riki. That is not true.

Ancient Remains: Cylinder Hangar, Melia and Reyn, Lavender Affinity, High Entia Tomb Events

Melia: I'm saying exactly that.

Reyn: If there were survivors?

Taking care of them – Residential District, Dunban and Reyn, Pink Affinity, Galahad Fortress events

Dunban: I'm serious.

Dunban: I see you share my views.

Fiora's Kitchen – Dunban’s House, Reyn and Fiora, Green Affinity, Mechon Raid

Reyn: Of course I want a little!

Reyn: So … uh … when can we eat?

Tephra Cave Heart-to-Hearts

Glowing in the Night – Spring of Drief, Dunban and Riki, Lavender Affinity

Riki: Riki tell Dundun.

Riki: Riki surrenders!

The Legend of the Spider – Bone Corridor, Shulk and Reyn, Laender Affinity, Mechonis Core events

Shulk: You are afraid of spiders!

Shulk: I made a joke of you!

A scene revisited: Kneecap Hill, Reyn and Fiora, Pink Affinity, Mechon raid

Reyn: The first time I came here.

Reyn: No one thinks that, Fiora.

Bionis leg from heart to heart

What visions can bring: Raguel Bridge North, Shulk and Sharla, Green Affinity, Ether Mines events

Sharla: I wish I had it.

Sharla: You can save someone's life!

Monado's Heir – Refugee Camp, Dunban and Reyn, Green Affinity

Reyn: If it wasn't for Shulk.

Reyn: Hope kept her going.

What's on Reyn's mind: refugee camp, Reyn and Sharla Green Affinity

Sharla: You, for a mustache.

Sharla: You have … worthy qualities.

Geography lesson: believer's paradise, Shulk and Dunban, lavender affinity

Dunban: Of course I am interested.

Dunban: Oh! I know!

Reviewing the past Rho Oasis, Dunban and Sharla, Pink Affinity

Sharla: Did something happen?

Sharla: Was it important to her?

Colony 6 from heart to heart

One year later: Pod Depot, Dunban and Reyn, Lavender Affinity

Reyn: Well I'm glad you're back.

Reyn: I know how you feel.

Recovery and reflection: Hope Farm, Dunban and Fiora, Lavender Affinity, Central Tower events

Fiora: It makes me sad.

Fiora: It must have been really hard.

Dunban's Right Arm: Hope Farm, Dunban and Sharla, Lavender Affinity, Galahad Fortress events

Dunban: It hardly bothers me now.

Dunban: I don't regret it.

Quiet Time: Armu Farm, Fiora and Riki, Lavender Affinity, Colony 6 Reconstruction special level 3

Fiora: Nature is wonderful, isn't it?

Fiora: I like the way you speak.

Renewed Determination: Freight Elevator, Shulk and Reyn, Pink Affinity, Mechonis Core Events

Reyn: It could have been sooo different.

Reyn: You are not wrong.

Heart Force – Main Entrance, Shulk and Dunban, Pink Affinity, Colony 6 Reconstruction nature level 3

Shulk: It is because you are Dunban.

Shulk: Fortress of the heart.

The Colony Reborn (Sharla / Shulk, Roof of Reconstruction HQ, Pink Affinity, Colony 6 Reconstruction fully completed

Shulk: A safe haven for everyone, huh?

Shulk: Because it's everyone's dream.

Ether Mines Heart-to-Hearts

A broken watch: mining base, Sharla and Shulk, lavender affinity

Shulk: It is a beautiful watch.

Shulk: I can fix it!

A melancholic glow: central terminal, events of Sharla and Reyn, Pink Affinity, Meyneth Shrine

Reyn: Sounds like fun!

Reyn: Gadolt would just be a friend.

Satorl Marsh Heart-to-Hearts

The Shimmering Marsh – Zaldania Waterfall at Night, Shulk and Dunban, Green Affinity

Dunban: Really? Interesting.

Dunban: Will it ever end?

High Entity History: Toro Statues, Dunban and Melia, Lavender Affinity, High Entity Tomb Events

Dunban: That seems appropriate.

Dunban: A half Homs like you?

Atop the Crown Tree – Crown Tree, Sharla and Riki, Pink Affinity

Sharla: I am not surprised.

Sharla: OMG! Why not?

Makna Forest Heart-to-Hearts

Fallen Brothers – Agni Tablet, Shulk and Melia, Green Affinity

Skulk: What's up?

Shulk: They sound like great people.

No Kids Allowed – Sparkling Pool, Sharla and Melia, Green Affinity

Melia: You may be correct.

Melia: Are you sure?

Riki's Crazy Crystal Plan: Twisted Tree Gate, Reyn and Riki, Lavender Affinity

Reyn: What are you going to do with it?

Reyn, you have to refine it!

Frontier Village Heart-to-Hearts

In Pollen Works – Pollen Works, Shulk and Riki, Green Affinity, Leone Telethia fight

Shulk: Why isn't it made of metal?

Shulk: That's very clever of you!

True Natures – Apex Lake, Dunban and Melia, Green Affinity, High Entia Tomb events

Dunban: I'll be honest … Not really.

Dunban: As all wise rulers do.

A Mysterious Sanctuary – Prophecy Hut, Melia and Riki, Green Affinity

Melia: Are they delivered from above?

Melia: You mean … you?

Awake Memories – Mysterious Sanctuary, Fiora and Sharla, Lavender Affinity

Fiora: You mean … Shulk?

Fiora: Reyn said that?

A day like any other: Nopon Tower, Fiora and Melia, Lavender Affinity

Fiora: ok. I'll tell you.

Fiora: No, nothing in particular.

Life is hard for a heropon: House Riki, Dunban and Riki events, Pink Affinity, Galahad Fortress

Dunban: I will shed a tear for you.

Dunban: not at all.

Eryth Sea Heart-to-Hearts

Fish Fly! Fish Fly! – Sleeping Dragon Isle, Reyn and Riki, Green Affinity

Riki: But Riki just saw one!

Riki: Riki wants five for him!

A Gift for a Loved One: Ether Plant, Dunban and Sharla, Green Affinity, Galahad Fortress Events

Sharla: I'd love to, thanks …

Sharla: But the thought is still nice.

Riki has a question: Syrath Lighthouse, Fiora and Riki, Pink Affinity

Fiora: What's wrong, Riki?

Fiora: what are you doing? Woohoo!

Eryth Sea Flowers – Floating Reef 2, Sharla and Riki, Green Affinity

Sharla: I also like flowers.

Sharla: She would be very happy!

Alcamoth from heart to heart

Brother and Sister – Fountain of Hope, Fiora and Dunban, Green Affinity

Dunban: I could get used to it too.

Dunban: You worry too much.

Ancient Astrology – Melfica Road, Sharla and Melia, Lavender Affinity

Melia: Of course I do!

Melia: Yes I do.

Ancestors: Great Hall, Fiora and Riki, Green Affinity

Riki: Were the ancestors important?

Riki: Make weapons! Fight Dinobeast!

Imperial Villa of Melia – Imperial Villa, Fiora and Melia, Green Affinity

Fiora: Thanks!

Fiora: So it's not just me …

A breathtaking view: Sky Terrace, Reyn and Melia, Pink Affinity

Melia: I quite agree.

Melia: I have that impression.

So Close, But So Far – Audience Chamber, Shulk and Melia, Lavender Affinity

Shulk: It is not a bad thing.

Shulk: Nothing would change.

Entia Alta's Tomb Heart to Heart

Hopes and Plans: Courtroom, Shulk and Melia, Pink Affinity, Mechonis Core events

Melia: Do you think it is possible?

Melia: will you … look for them with me?

Echoes of Ancient Times – Valley of the Emperors, Reyn and Melia, Pink Affinity

Reyn: Let's take a look.

Reyn: Would you mind sharing it with us?

Valak Mountain Heart-to-Hearts

At Ose Tower – Harict Chapel, Dunban and Riki, Green Affinity

Riki: The ghosts are here.

Riki: Dundun, do you know what the ghost is?

First sight of snow – Church of La Luz, Reyn and Fiora, lavender affinity

Fiora: I am with you. It's strange.

Fiora: That sounds like a great idea!

A Snowy Hot Spring – Jakt Geyser, Shulk and Riki, Lavender Affinity

Riki: It's not too hot or too cold!

Riki: Shulk also jumps into the water!

Arm dropped from heart to heart

A Night Talk: Ether Light, Fiora and Sharla, Green Affinity

Fiora: Thanks … I think.

Fiora: I don't think it has changed.

A family of two: Junks, Dunban and Fiora, Pink Affinity

Fiora: You caught me.

Fiora: There is more to it than that.

Overcoming the pain – Digit 1, Fiora and Melia, Pink Affinity

Fiora: And do you regret that?

Fiora: That's probably for the best.

Eternal Scars – Black Wreckage, Dunban and Melia, Pink Affinity

Dunban: We were comrades-in-arms.

Dunban: I know the truth.

Just like old times: Wreckage Beach, Shulk and Fiora, Lavender Affinity

Fiora: It doesn't matter. It's okay.

Fiora: ok. Here I go.

Camping Spot – Inlet Beach, Riki and Melia, Lavender Affinity

Melia: Very intriguing.

Melia: But how will you catch him?

Those waiting for you: distant fingertip, Shulk and Riki, Pink Affinity

Riki: What's wrong, Shulk?

Shulk: OK Here's the thing …

Bionis ‘Heart to heart interior

Fiora's Body – Spinal Nerve Tower, Fiora and Sharla, Pink Affinity

Fiora: sorry. It is so obvious?

Fiora: You are right. I should go.

Kind words: Terminal Nerve Tower, Melia and Riki, Pink Affinity

Melia: You have seen through me.

Melia: That just isn't true.

Prison Island Heart-to-Hearts

Untold feelings: Gravina Bridge, Sharla and Melia Pink Affinity

Sharla: Do you still like it?

Sharla: That's just like you, Melia.

Journey’s End – Empty Throne, Reyn and Riki, Pink Affinity

Riki: Riki wants to go home.

Riki: Cheer up, Reyn!

Before the Final Battle – Corridor of Silence, Shulk and Fiora, Pink Affinity

Fiora: You are worried about me.

Fiora: Oh Shulk! Thank you!

Once you have completed all Heart-to-Hearts from start to finish, you will have a strong and connected party. If you have reached the final locations of the game, there may be slight indications of the events in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Fans from across the franchise will appreciate the connected layers throughout Xenoblade Chronicles: Ultimate Edition.

Next: The most exciting JRPG to come in 2020

Xenoblade Chronicles: Ultimate Edition is now available on Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Sword & Shield: How to catch Kubfu