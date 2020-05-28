Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition: how much does an upgrade cost? • newsdio

In 2011, RPG fans got together to fight for the western release of three games on the Nintendo Wii console: The Last Story, Pandora & # 39; s Tower and Xenoblade. It was known as Operation Rain and surprisingly it worked. All three games got English releases, but it was Xenoblade, renamed Xenoblade Chronicles in the West, that had the most success. The sequels for both Wii U and Switch were followed, but now the original is back, remastered and updated for Nintendo's current generation system. It's called the Ultimate Edition, but how much update do you get?

Perhaps by default, the Ultimate Edition offers the best Xenoblade experience. It uses more modern rendering techniques, there is a completely remastered soundtrack, additional content and a renewed user interface. Technologically speaking, it is built on the same engine that Xenoblade Chronicles 2 delivered for the Switch, with a few minor graphics tweaks. First impressions are solid, but since it shares the same technology as the sequel, this also means that the game inherits some of its less impressive aspects, primarily image quality. The game is pretty smooth, even compared to a typical Switch release.

It's sharper than any previous Xenoblade version, of course, but the jump isn't very significant. Essentially, the dynamic resolution offers between 504p and 720p when docked, dropping to a 540p-378p window in portable mode, a coincidence for Xenoblade Chronicles 2. However, there is some good news here, as TAA sharpening was so Nasty in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has been tweaked, and now it's not so ugly as it offers a palpable improvement in mobile gaming. Image quality is the biggest issue, actually, and you'll get an idea of ​​what that looks like in the video review below: Mostly, it's good news beyond that.

The Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Digital Foundry Video Review.

Crucially, the docked vs. portable experience handles well. The resolution is obviously lower, but otherwise the experience is mostly the same. Distant spot lights retreat a bit in portable mode, but the most noticeable difference comes from the implementation of reflections in screen space. This is the technique in which on-screen image data is assigned to reflective surfaces – in this case, rivers and lakes. SSR is a fairly intensive technique from the GPU's point of view, so while it is implemented in docked mode, portable gaming sees it removed in favor of a cube map-based backup. In terms of performance, there's very little to comment on and that's a good thing: Xenoblade Chronicles runs at 30 frames per second, with just little snags when the dynamic resolution scaler seems to get caught up, a state of affairs that persists between docked modes and mobiles. However, it is not particularly noticeable, and the game runs smoothly overall.

Really, the big story here is about comparisons between the Wii original and the new Switch remaster. In its day, for an impressive visual presentation, it is worth remembering that the Wii hardware was derived from the GameCube, which was designed from the 90s. It is remarkable that a system as vast and technically successful as possible was possible in the system. Xenoblade Chronicles, but the Switch is far removed from that architecture and has proven to be much more capable, so you'd expect big improvements.

First of all, the textures are significantly modified and improved. Most of the game art has been completely modified or retouched. Normal maps are now used in some cases, revealing additional surface details through specular highlights, especially noticeable on mechanical objects. In general, this has the effect of increasing perceived detail around the world as surfaces are kept under scrutiny, at least to a reasonable degree. That said, it's worth noting that this is not a complete overhaul: some textures (Shulk's clothing, for example) remain the same as in the original game.

The next notable change comes from updated polygon models. While certain elements of the stage are improved, it is the characters that benefit the most, but the emphasis is mainly on facial details and manual modeling. Each main character has received a literal facelift with a huge increase in geometric complexity and overall shading improvements. The hands now have individual fingers, which are best seen in cut scenes, while the character's overall detail is updated more subtly in other areas. While I think it's an overall improvement, it does change the look of the characters a bit in a way that not all fans can be happy with. It is more detailed but is it better? I guess this depends on personal taste.

A look at the technology behind Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for Switch. The same core engine is used for the Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition remaster.

Other enhancements include proper shadow maps that naturally give the world extra depth, though these shadows are fixed in place and don't update with time of day, a state of affairs we've also seen in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Lighting also gets A boost: There are attempts to simulate light axes and volumetric lighting in-game, though it's relatively basic. Certain scenes exhibit evidence of bounce lighting with the green of the grass influencing the colors of objects placed around it, as a pre-calculated & # 39; baked & # 39; solution. Another nice feature is the inclusion of motion blur per pixel for dramatic actions. It is most visible in cut scenes, but can be seen in-game when the camera quickly stops the landscape.

It is an improved version overall, but I did notice some minor steps and minor issues. For example, trees are static on Switch when they exhibit motion on Wii, and even on the new 3DS port, even though tree models have more complex geometry. There's also a problem with foliage extraction distance, which is displayed very visibly on Switch. Here it hasn't really been improved over Wii, it's just that due to the lower overall resolution in the original hardware, it's more annoying now, especially when scanning large fields. In these scenarios, it is quite obvious to see the & # 39; line & # 39; where the foliage begins to draw.

Overall though, despite these minor issues, I think it's a generally solid improvement – it's as impressive as I expected it to be. Despite sharing its technology with the sequel, Xenoblade Chronicles on Switch is much more ingrained in the original Wii version: here there is no difference between day and night, plus an evolution. Mainly, this is due to the rather low output resolution and the range of quality Wii assets that have not been retouched. Still, Xenoblade Chronicles is still a beautiful game overall and that's the case with this version of Switch – it's just that as a remaster it looks solid, but it's not the event I expected it to be.

Even if the Definitive Edition is not as big a renovation as I had hoped, I'd still say it's worth checking out, simply because the core DNA of the game is still great and the overall experience is still beautiful today. It's a great way to revisit the title or play it for the first time. It's still one of the best RPG games Nintendo has released over the years and for that reason alone, I recommend it, just don't get into this one expecting a generational leap from a technical perspective.