Xiaomi Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit Launched in India

Xiaomi India has launched two new products, namely the Mi 18W Dual Port Charger and the Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit. While the Mi 18W dual-port charger is already on sale in the country through the Mi store, the Xiaomi precision screwdriver kit has been included in the crowdfunding item list and interested customers can endorse this Product with deliveries that will begin in July. The Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, as the name implies, comes with two USB ports that support fast charging up to 18W.

Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit: price in India

The Mi 18W dual port charger has been included in the Mi store for Rs. 599. As mentioned, it is now for sale and can be ordered with deliveries expected in one to two weeks. The Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit, on the other hand, has been billed as a crowdfunding project and is currently priced at Rs. 999. Deliveries of the Xiaomi precision screwdriver kit will start on July 1.

Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit: specifications, features

The Mi 18W dual port charger is made of polycarbonate and comes in a single black color option. Up to 5V-3A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A can be charged with a single USB port. The dual output is 5V-3.6A (18W maximum). It has a sleek, compact design with a two-prong plug. According to him cheep According to the Xiaomi account in India, it also has BIS certification, 380V surge protection and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 compatibility.

The Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit comes with 24 antioxidant precision bits including PH000, PH00, PH0, PH1, SL1.5, P2, T2, T3 and many more. The bits and screwdriver are stored in a stylish aluminum cover and a magnetic storage box containing all the bits. The screwdriver itself is also made of aluminum with a non-slip design. The Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit is 168x67x17mm in size and weighs 280 grams.