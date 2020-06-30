Yale president says school does not consider name change despite namesake ties to slave trade

The Yale University president reportedly told the Yale Daily News last week that officials are not considering changing the name of the Ivy League school, despite his namesake's ties to the slave trade. 17th century.

Calls to change the university's name have circulated online amid continued protests and rallies following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last month.

Over the weekend, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz responded to Princeton that he was removing former President Woodrow Wilson's name from his public policy school and residential university by tweeting: "Yale, founded by slave merchant Elihu Yale, changes its name to "College of New Haven” at 3 … 2 … 1 …. "

Earlier this month, conservative author Ann Coulter wrote an online column titled, "Yale has to go!"

"How about a bill that withholds all federal funds from Yale University until it changes its name? The school's namesake, Elihu Yale, was not just a slave owner, but a slave trader," he said. , in comments that some perceived as beating the liberals who have called for such name changes in the wake of Floyd's death. "Quite a dilemma for the little assholes who attend and teach there! It will be tremendously damaging to their brand."

In 2017, Yale renamed Calhoun College to Grace Hopper College, in honor of the computer pioneer who earned a Ph.D. of the University.

"We did not make the decision to change the name of a university lightly, but rather the legacy of John C. Calhoun as a white supremacist and national leader who passionately promoted slavery as a 'positive good' fundamentally in conflict with mission and Yale values, "said Yale President Peter Salovey said at the time.

Jon Witt, a Yale graduate who heads Davenport College and chaired the committee that recommended renaming Calhoun College, told the Yale Daily News that Elihu Yale, a merchant from the East India Company who died in 1721, was "relatively exceptional in his own time. " when it came to the slave trade.

Coulter on Tuesday accused Witt of making an "empty gesture" by renaming Calhoun College, but supporting keeping the name of the university.

The legacy of Elihu Yale, who quit his job as president of the company's post administration at Fort St. George, Madras (now Chennai) in 1692 amid allegations of corruption, remains in dispute. Some historians claim that he never owned or traded with slaves.

However, conservative art critic and commentator Robert Kimball, who chairs the William F. Buckley Jr. Program at Yale, wrote in a 2016 Wall Street Journal op-ed that Yale was "deeply involved in the slave trade" .

"He always made sure that ships leaving his jurisdiction for Europe carried at least 10 slaves," wrote Kimball, whose op-ed was titled "The College Formerly Known As Yale."