Yamiche Alcindor from PBS, CNN among the winners of the White House Correspondents Association Awards

PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and CNN were among the winners of this year's journalism awards from the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA).

Alcindor, who has made headlines in recent weeks with his clashes against President Trump and the White House, received the Aldo Beckman Award for General Excellence in White House coverage.

"Yamiche Alcindor is serious, incisive and, although she has a calm demeanor, tough as nails," said WHCA. "The report of his asylum seekers was exceptionally well done. He has exciting new insights into national histories. His work on immigration and race is handled delicately."

"Alcindor's qualities reflect integrity, impartial analysis, breadth and depth of knowledge of the presidency, and a love for the institution. We look forward to seeing it work for decades to come."

TRUMP ARRIVES AT PBS YAMICHE CLASSROOM BY ASKING HOW THE INCREASE & # 39; .1 PERCENT & # 39; IN BLACK UNEMPLOYMENT IS A & # 39; VICTORIA & # 39;

New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker and Washington Post White House chief of office Philip Rucker received honorable mentions for the award.

CNN received the Merriman Smith Memorial Award for Excellence in presidential news coverage under deadline pressure for the broadcast for its report of the FBI raid on Trump ally Roger Stone, surprising the liberal network how he might be on the scene at the time of his arrest.

"CNN reports of Roger Stone's arrest started a month earlier, with a hint about an anomaly in court scheduling. Then came unusual jury activity. Then, a strange suitcase packed with wheels by one of the Prosecutors in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Stone culminated early on the morning of January 25, 2019, when a CNN producer and photojournalist, stationed outside Stone's home in Ft. Lauderdale, captured the raid by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's confidante at 5 am Trump, "WHCA explained. "CNN viewers watched the raid unfold in real time, the product of a team or reporters, producers, and photojournalists who tracked the investigation for months, connected the dots, and pulled out the rest of the press corps. They even captured their own Stone's attorneys, who only found when CNN asked for a comment. In addition to the exclusive video, the team produced a compelling and supportive package explaining the charges against Stone. On the due date. "

Other award winners include the Wall Street Journal for revealing the story of President Trump's efforts to have Ukraine investigate the Bidens, which ultimately resulted in the removal of the president, New York Times photographer Doug Mills, who captured the now Iconic applause from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. State of the Union Directorate, as well as ProPublica for their reports on the fatal naval accidents of 2017 and 2018.