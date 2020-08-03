Yankee Giancarlo Stanton hopes a slimmer body will help him avoid injury.

Giancarlo Stanton planned to play slimmer this season in the hope that less weight in a big frame would help him avoid injuries that limited him to 18 regular-season games and five in last year's postseason.

He then suffered a calf strain early in spring training, but that didn't stop the Yankees DH from losing weight.

"That was my no-stop plan," Stanton said ahead of Sunday night's 9-7 victory over the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, where he went 0-2 with two walks and scored a run.

Stanton will be 31 in November, so he is not considered a candidate for the chorus. "The older a player is, the lighter he should be." However, after self-examination, it is slimmer.

"I had a lot of time to think last year and just wanted to cover my bases," said Stanton, who was on the disabled list from April 1 to June 18 with a strained right bicep and returned to the platform on June 26. with a sprained right knee that kept him out until September 18. "Try to find out what is the best way to stay on the field and progress. I thought this was a good time to get closer to my younger years, the weight of my younger years. "

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 245-pound, Stanton said he lost 20 pounds and the first results have been very good since hitting .288 (8-of-23) with two home runs, six RBIs and 1,160 OPS in seven games coming into Sunday night's game.

According to Aaron Boone, Aroldis Chapman could launch a bullpen session on Monday.

"We'll see where he is (Sunday)," Boone said of his left-handed closer who is on the COVID-19 IL but back with the Yankees after two negative tests. “He is doing great, everything went well. He has thrown days in a row and the hope is that he will return to the mound (Monday). "

Gerrit Cole begins Monday night against the Phillies and will be followed by James Montgomery and Masahiro Tanaka in the next two games.

James Paxton went missing after three innings on Sunday night and the Yankees needed an eighth inning of three runs to beat the Red Sox, 9-7.

However, Mike King, Adam Ottavino and Zack Britton worked six innings after Paxton left and allowed two runs, three hits and seven stoked. Britton ended the game with a perfect ninth and is 3-for-3 in save opportunities for Chapman.

A very solid outing in the major league pitchers debut doesn't guarantee stardom, but Nick Nelson's three innings of relief in Saturday night's 5-2 win over the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium reaffirmed what Boone saw on the right during spring training. 2.0.

"At the end of summer camp he really caught my eye with one of his live batting practices, where I got to be behind (the mound) and it was the best thing I saw him pitch. He followed him up in one of the pretend games in he threw well again, "Boone said of the 6-foot-1, 205-pound fighter who was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 Gulf Coast State College draft. "He got into the conversation. We obviously went with him earlier in the season to raise him. It took him a while to get his first game action, but he did it in a big way. I hope I can get out there again. "

After Paxton did not leave the second inning on July 25 against the Washington Nationals, Boone used his bullpen for seven frames and needed reinforcements from the alternate training site at Scranton / Wilkes-Barre.

Outfielder Clint Frazier and reliever Ben Heller were sent off and right-handers Brooks Kriske and Nelson were elevated to the major leagues. Kriske worked a goalless inning last Wednesday against the Orioles in a 9-3 win and Nelson was the winner on Saturday night.

In the first two games of the season, the Yankees were 3-for-17 (.176) with runners in scoring position, but entered the action on Sunday night with 10 hits in the previous 29 at-bats (.345). . They raised that to .371 (13 of 35) going 3 of 6 against the Red Sox.