Yankee Masahiro Tanaka took the 112 mph line in the lead, teammate says

The line that hit New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka on Giancarlo Stanton's bathead on Saturday flew to the mound at 112 mph, James Paxton said.

Paxton, Tanaka's teammate, gave reporters the information on Sunday, according to MLB.com.

Tanaka grabbed the driving line to the right side of his head during a simulated game at Yankee Stadium and fell to the mound in pain. The teams took him to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. The Yankees later said the veteran pitcher was "alert, responsive, and walking under his own power."

Tanaka too tweeted An update on your status.

“I appreciate all the support. I'm a little sorry right now, but I'm fine. I'm going to try to get back to the mound as soon as possible! Thanks again for all the words of encouragement! " he wrote.

Jordan Montgomery, who was supposed to pitch after Tanaka, told reporters that he requested an L screen to protect him immediately after the incident, The New York Post reported.

Manager Aaron Boone commented on the incident later.

"It stops you cold," Boone said. "It is definitely a moment that draws your attention in a big way."