Yankee status for Aroldis Chapman remains murky

Speaking about his team, general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that the Yankees were excited to have avoided the COVID-19 situation that allowed them to continue playing.

While that is true, the Yankees have been without All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman, who tested positive in early July after being negative during admissions tests. When a player tests positive, he must have two negative results before he is allowed to return to the team.

When asked for an update on Chapman, Cashman said he wasn't sure if that was within the rules.

"I don't think I can really give updates. All I can tell you is that we are thankful that he is doing well," Cashman said in a Zoom call. "He would like me to report that. He is doing well given the circumstances in which he was diagnosed with COVID. When you have overcome all obstacles, you will see him back. He will be part of the group when he is ready to be part of the group, but I have no more updates than that. "

Without Chapman, the Yankees have turned to Zack Britton in the closing role and on Sunday in Washington the left-hander got the last three outs and salvation in a 3-2 win over the Nationals.

DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa were delayed at the start of spring 2.0 training because they tested positive before coming to New York. LeMahieu started at second base Saturday and Sunday in Washington.

With no games Monday and Tuesday in Philadelphia and confined to the team hotel, the Yankees had to be creative when it came to exercise, but the process was not painful.

"We are in a hotel where we are alone, so there is access to the gym and I know a couple of our pitchers were able to get out and play ball," manager Aaron Boone said. “We have had team meals and things like that. We have some really good dedicated spaces in the hotel for the boys to get around and get out of their room a bit. Overall, it's been a really comfortable experience for us for the last 48 hours. "

The Yankees had not boarded buses to New York from Philadelphia when Cashman's call was made to Boone to discuss the detour to Baltimore on Tuesday morning. But his team was heading north.

"We were not on the buses. The team was beginning to return to New York. We stopped that and we stopped it until we knew what the final call would be because that was when Baltimore started to become a potential reality, "Boone said.

Two gameless days gave Boone the option to arrange his opening pitch however he wanted and it was no surprise that Gerrit Cole started Wednesday night's game against the Orioles at Camden Yards.

"Gerrit will launch (Wednesday), Gerrit and (J.A.) Happ (Thursday) and we will continue to have those conversations (Tuesday)," Boone said.

Beyond Cole and Happ, Boone said Masahiro Tanaka will make his season debut against the Red Sox this weekend at Yankee Stadium. Tanaka has been out due to a concussion suffered on July 4 when he was hit in the head by a line blow from Giancarlo Stanton's bat.

Jordan Montgomery will be activated to face the Red Sox, but Boone did not say which game.

With the Yankees playing in Baltimore on Wednesday and Thursday and the Orioles slated to host the Yankees at Camden Yards for three games starting Monday, Cashman was asked about the possibility of the Birds coming to the Bronx next week.

"Right now, the timeline is the timeline, so I'm not in a position to see what's changing and what's not changing," Cashman said. “We are drinking from a fire hose right now with all of this. We will have answers to those questions when we have a little more time. "