Yankees reliever Zack Britton trusts MLB, and players have their priorities in the right place when it comes to health and safety, as baseball tries to take the first steps toward a regular 60-game season with training from Spring shortened in major league parks.

“I am eager to see how everything works. I think we are taking the right steps regarding health protocols, "Britton wrote in an email to The Post on Wednesday." Obviously, with just 60 games, the season will feel very different, but I am excited that we will return to to play".

Testing, wearing masks, not spitting, and social distancing are important parts of those protocols.

The plan is for the season to start in late July. The hope is that a World Series winner will be crowned in October. Of course, that plan was devised to deal with the coronavirus that has infected multiple players and employees of organizations before Spring Training 2 opens.

Last weekend, The Post reported that four members of the Yankees organization tested positive in Tampa, and with teams testing before practice begins, more positive results may emerge.

In that dire context, teams are preparing for a season that disappeared on March 12 when the coronavirus forced spring training to be suspended. Trucks are currently moving teams from spring training facilities to major league parks. Some of the Yankees' staff were at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Players will report July 1, rosters that have been frozen since March are subject to change starting Friday noon. For Sunday at 4 p.m. the clubs have to turn in their lists of 60 men, 20 of whom will form a squad of taxis.

So what does it mean for the Yankees who have worked Zoom calls for three months and will finally be able to see players live in a structured environment that will likely include many simulated games?

With their 40-man roster full (Sunday German suspended is on the restricted list), the Yankees would have to drop a player to make room for a free-agent signing or commercial acquisition.

Looking at the Yankees roster, there's no clear area that needs to be addressed if it's healthy. Of course, the Yankees would have had Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks, James Paxton, and Luis Severino on the disabled list if the season started on March 26 as scheduled.

According to BetOnline, the Yankees and Dodgers lead the major leagues with a projected 38½ win total in a season that will put a lot of emphasis on a fast start. Schedules are expected to be published in a few days.

The rotation led by Gerrit Cole is solid, as is the bullpen that is anchored by closer Aroldis Chapman. A garden by Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner, Mike Tauchman and Giancarlo Stanton offers power and speed. Gleyber Torres replaces Didi Gregorius in the short and DJ LeMahieu will play second. Luke Voit at the beginning and Gio Urshela at the third are the corners. Gary Sanchez's bat is something the Yankees are still busy with. Miguel Andujar could have the best bat off the bench in baseball.

As for a list of 60 games in which the Yankees will play 40 against East of the American League and 20 against East of the National League, Hicks understands that there is no solution.

"As a starter, you should know that you are going to have to play every game because there is no time," Hicks told The Post last week. “Anything can happen in a 60 game season. … You have to get out fast and you have to get out strong. You must create a separation between yourself and the other teams. "