Yankees & # 39; Aaron Hicks & # 39; ready to play & # 39; if the season starts in July

The identity of the Yankees starting right fielder each time the next game is played is unknown, but the man in the middle of the field says he will be ready to chase flyballs in the holes and deny base runners to take an additional base. .

Aaron Hicks was asked on Friday if the season would start at the end of next month, if his surgically repaired right elbow would allow him to participate.

"He would be ready to play," Hicks told The Post by phone from Tampa, where he has been hitting and throwing at George M. Steinbrenner Field for the past few weeks. "The plan was July to see where I am and if I am ready to play. For me, I want to return to the strength of the arm that I had before. "

Hicks, who underwent Tommy John surgery after the Astros eliminated the Yankees from ALCS last October, estimated his arm strength to be 80 percent and improving.

"I'm doing very well. I'm throwing up to 160 feet, taking BP on the field and doing defensive work & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Hicks, who limited himself to 59 games a year ago due to a lower back problem that arose in training spring and a tense right flexor injury. at the beginning of August. “I get better and better (pitching) every day and every week. The launch becomes stronger. It is definitely coming. He comes his way when he wants. I am not far away. I'm going to pitch to the bases that are coming here very soon, think next week. My arm feels great. "

Hicks has been practicing hitting for two months with no issues other than "trying to figure out hitting again."

In addition to the quarantine forced by the coronavirus pandemic, Hicks, 30, received the son Jaylen worldwide on May 6 and has been in Tampa for two weeks.

With an emphasis on safety and health, the small number of Yankees working at Steinbrenner Field are divided into groups of four and staggered. And since Hicks is not in Aaron Judge's group, Hicks did not have an update on what the right fielder is doing by returning from a fractured rib in the upper right that was discovered in spring training and is believed to have happened. diving for a ball last September.

As for a 60 or 70 game schedule, Hicks was asked about a career challenge instead of playing the normal 162 game routine.

"As a starter, you should know that you are going to have to play every game because there is no time," said Hicks, whom Aaron Boone will probably be careful with as he also has Brett Gardner and Mike Tauchman as the game center. . “Anything can happen in a 60 game season.

“You have to get out fast and you have to get out strong. You must create a separation between yourself and the other teams. "

Placed on the disabled list with that strain on his right flexor muscle in early August, Hicks felt good enough to return to the Astros series and started Games 3, 4, 5, and 6 in center field at despite not having previously played since August 3. In those four postseason games, Hicks hit .154 (2-of-17) with a home run and 17 RBIs.

When asked if he regretted returning, which could have led to requiring Tommy John's surgery, Hicks said he would be available to the Yankees the day.

"I had a feeling I was going to have to have surgery, so I don't regret it at all. I felt that the decision I made was for my team. I feel like my team is stronger with me in the outfield," said Hicks, who is the second stage of a seven-year agreement worth $ 70 million.

After being on the disabled list 11 times since entering the Major Leagues in 2013 with the Twins, Hicks said he knows when his body is ready to play.

"Put up with the pain for a couple of games, that was good for me," he said. "I felt it was something I had to do."