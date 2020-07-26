Yankees & # 39; Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks kneel during the national anthem

WASHINGTON – After the entire Yankees roster knelt before the national anthem on Thursday night's opening night, two players took the extra step, or simply stayed down, to put it literally on Saturday night. Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton became the first Yankees to make this controversial statement.

Before the Yankees and Nationals continued their series in National Park, Hicks and Stanton stood on territory right in left field and planted their left knees on the ground while playing "The Star-Spangled Banner". DJ LeMahieu was standing next to Stanton, to his right. No Nationals player knelt.

Stanton and Hicks participated in the Players Alliance public service announcement that supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

Stanton has been particularly vocal during the pandemic, both before and after the alleged murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, on systemic racism in the United States.