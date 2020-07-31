Yankees & # 39; Gleyber Torres & # 39; day after day & # 39; after receiving a blow to the elbow

BALTIMORE – Gleyber Torres dominated the Orioles last year, hitting 13 home runs in 18 games. Until now, 2020 has been more difficult for Torres against Baltimore.

The Yankees shortstop was unsuccessful in Wednesday's win and left Thursday's 8-6 victory at Camden Yards in the fourth inning after being punched in the right elbow with a pitch in the first.

The Yankees announced that the X-rays were negative and Torres suffered a concussion, which is good news for the shortstop, who was replaced by Tyler Wade.

Aaron Boone called the injury "day to day" and Torres said he decided to withdraw from the game because the injury was affecting his ability to shoot.

Boone said Tommy Kahnle was not available on Thursday and that the team would provide an update on the right on Friday. Kahnle has made a single appearance so far this season, striking out the team in an eighth goalless finish to protect a career lead in Sunday's victory over the Nationals. The bullpen no longer has Aroldis Chapman, who has been sidelined with COVID-19.

When the Astros were found guilty last season of using electronic devices to steal posters in 2017, no player was disciplined, as part of a deal Major League Baseball made to encourage players to cooperate.

Sources confirmed Thursday that MLB and the players' association reached an agreement allowing commissioner Rob Manfred to suspend players without paying for a similar offense in the future, The Athletic reported for the first time.

"I think it's a good thing," said Boone. "Obviously it is something that has become a problem in our sport. I think, in a way, to a lesser extent now because there has been strong repression after everything that happened this winter." I support everything we can do to make it fairly competitive, to the best of my ability. "

Some players seem to have taken matters into their own hands, with Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly suspending eight games for pitching to Astros hitters on Tuesday.

Due to this season's schedule settings, the Yankees would not face Houston until the playoffs. Torres was asked what he thought of Kelly's actions.

"I prefer not to comment on that," Torres said. "I don't want to say anything wrong. If someone wants to do something, they do it. It is what it is, I guess.

When the Yankees have their first home game in the Bronx on Friday against the Red Sox, they will have no cardboard cutouts in the stands, as other teams, such as the Boston and Mets, have done this season. Instead, the team intends to tarp the Legends seats behind the plate.

The Phillies announced Thursday that a coach and a clubhouse assistant tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled a training session at their local park and changed the Yankees schedule again next week.

The Phillies, who played against the Marlins in Philadelphia over the weekend, were slated to play against the Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park this weekend, but those games were postponed and the league said in a statement that it "would coordinate with experts. in health and the Major League Baseball Players Association in planning the resumption of the Phillies game. "

The Yankees had been scheduled to play the Phillies this week before Philadelphia paused their season. Instead, they switched to a two-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Yankees are slated to play against the Red Sox in the Bronx beginning Friday. Beyond that, Boone is unsure what his team will do.

"I really don't know anything," said Boone. "Does that impact next week? I guess somehow it could. I have not received any directives from anyone. The league probably doesn't know how it will play out next week. Our focus is here now and then at home against the Red Sox. "

Boone's college coach at USC, Mike Gillespie, passed away Wednesday night. Boone said Gillespie was one of the reasons he used number 19 when he played, even with the Yankees.

– Additional reports from Zach Braziller