Yankees' Aaron Boone happy with first training efficiency

The Yankees had their first official spring 2.0 training session, playing and training in an empty Yankee Stadium.

"It was definitely different," said Jordan Montgomery. "But it's like working in Tampa in an empty stadium. He tries to get his job, focus and stay safe as I can."

Unlike the many backfields the Yankees are used to at their complex in Tampa, they had to use just one field at Yankee Stadium while adjusting to their new situation.

After the first day, manager Aaron Boone said he was satisfied with how efficient they were.

"I thought everything went pretty well," said Boone, who acknowledged that Masahiro Tanaka was hit by a Giancarlo Stanton overlay at the beginning of training that changed the tone of the day. "Masahiro was beaten up and took his breath away and made everyone a little scared."

But he liked what he saw from the work done by the team.

"From an operational point of view, I thought we were in good shape," Boone said. “We used four mounds for bullpens and that worked well. It was a slightly longer day for our coaching staff, but we were in a good place in terms of facilities with the repetitions we needed to get. ”

He said the team would have to be "creative" with the way they worked and with various team-building exercises, calling the situation "a completely different animal."

Montgomery said the most difficult adjustment so far has been a ban on spitting and finger licking on the mound.

"I've been better," said Montgomery.

Aaron Hicks added that it took a while to get used to wearing masks while working indoors.

"It is the new normal," said Hicks. “It takes a while to adjust on the baseball field. He wants to strike up a conversation and is told to stay away. "

He was careful while working indoors in Arizona and believes the team will do the same this season.

"It was definitely a conversation, to honor us," said Hicks. “We must all be responsible on and off the field. We all want to win and we want to be here. The goal here is to win a championship. We need everyone to be healthy. "

Aaron Hicks, returning from Tommy John surgery, said he felt "game ready," but admitted he has not yet found complete consistency with his release after the October procedure.

When asked if he was pitching "100 percent," Hicks replied, "One hundred percent? It takes a while. I feel ready for the game right now to compete and be consistent in the outfield."

The problem right now, Hicks said, is speed.

"Some go out, some don't," said Hicks. "There are some inconsistencies. That is quite normal during the process."

Hicks added that he has been closely following protests nationwide after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, prompting him to focus more on the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I feel like it's a pretty strong move right now," Hicks said. "It is something I definitely want to be a part of. It is something that has been going on throughout my life: black lives that go unnoticed."