Yankees, Aaron Judge are free to be a powerful voice for social justice

So much power potential in this 2020 Yankees lineup.

So much power potential, much more important, in this Yankees brand at this fundamental juncture.

Aaron Boone stated Thursday that he is as much on board with the latter as the former.

"If you want your voice heard on any topic, we will always encourage you to express what you think and your hearts," the Yankees manager said in a Zoom call.

The issue in question, of course, is race relations in the United States, with the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police that electrified the country, prompting discussions about systemic racism and its innumerable tentacles.

Many Yankees players have been involved in those discussions, with Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton, as well as recently retired CC Sabathia (now a team adviser) participating in a terrific video, featuring a host of prominent baseball players. African Americans, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We have been told that our peaceful pleas were not made at the right time in the right place, in the right way," said a quartet of players, led by Judge, to start the video, and that feels like a reference to the former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was unfortunately not supported by the National Football League when, in 2016, he began the trend to kneel during the national anthem to draw attention to police brutality and racial inequality.

So, we wonder: Will the Yankees kneel from any background during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the Yankees and Nationals open the baseball season (assuming we got that far) on July 23 at the Park? National? Will they convey their calls for equality in other ways, whether in their uniforms or in some other way?

"We'll see. We will have conversations," Boone said. "I'm sure those things are very possible in (sports). We've already seen them in different leagues. I'm sure that's very much on the minds and hearts of various players."

A fantastic ESPN.com story about former A Bruce catcher Bruce Maxwell, the only baseball player to kneel during the anthem (in 2017), reported that the Yankees "subtly discouraged (judged)" the Judge from speaking publicly on racial issues. Boone said, "As far as I know, that is absolutely untrue. In fact, in any case, we encourage our boys."

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, citing Judge's calm nature, said: “We haven't even had a conversation with (Judge) about it. We have not encouraged or discouraged him. "The judge could not immediately be reached for comment.

Since Floyd's death, "We have talked about (racial issues) across the organization, within our team, within our club, individually with different types as well," Boone said. "It's something that I think is an important conversation and … obviously it's a great conversation in our country right now. But it is a conversation that we hope to advance and improve, and we hope to have difficult conversations between us all the time. "

All players using their platform to talk about these issues would enhance the value of this coronavirus-shortened season, which has got off to a shaky start with testing issues, positive testing and the exclusion of the boys. Future Reds Hall of Fame member Joey Votto, who is white and Canadian, generated positive attention by wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt while practicing batting. The Yankees' platform expands further. A statement from a Yankee star carries more weight than one from anywhere else.

If such statements do not come, then there are no judgments here; Exposing oneself carries the possible natural consequences of the poison of social networks. Consider this more curiosity and support, just as Boone publicly professed for his players as they prepare for this unprecedented season in this unprecedented time.