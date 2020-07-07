Yankees Aaron Judge may really be ready for Opening Day

Aaron Judge believes that the fractured upper right rib that prevented him from entering a spring training game in February and March has passed.

After the Yankees' first intrasquad game Monday night at Yankee Stadium in which Judge started in right field for the Yankees squad against the Bomber, the face of the franchise left little doubt of where it is physically.

"I'm ready for the game," said Judge. "The most important thing now is getting replays. For me right now, it's getting my time back in the game, getting my replays so I can go out and play 60 games."

With a thunderstorm late afternoon that left the center and left field wet but the right field was dry enough, Judge played a few innings there, which was a strong signal that the rib is no longer an issue.

“It's been a couple of weeks, a month or so, that I've been able to swing. We were doing our job in Tampa, entering the facility, entering the cages and entering the field from time to time & # 39; & # 39; said Judge. “It feels good to be back on the field. I kept trying to put pressure on what we can do because my body felt great. I know we had limited time to prepare for the season because we never knew when it would start. It's been a couple of weeks, a month. I'm not too sure, to be honest. The days are mixed in quarantine. "

The judge faced Gerrit Cole last Thursday and will repeat that daunting process on Tuesday. So he went from a long streak of not seeing major league players 'live offers to take on Cole twice in a week and take a look at Clarke Schmidt, the Yankees' best pitching prospect on Monday. at night.

“It felt really good. I'm seeing the ball well. Trying to make good contact, but we have a pretty good pitching team. The next two weeks will be difficult, "Judge said." But we are looking forward to it. You want to face the best and we have the best. It's going to be fun. & # 39; & # 39;

When asked if he planned not to play this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Judge said no.

“There was never a doubt in my mind not to participate. We go over the risks and go over everything, "Judge said." My family stays in California and tries to see as many games as they can. I'm ready to go. I don't want to choose not to participate. "

As one of the Yankees' leaders, Judge made sure to reinforce to other players how important it is to put the team's health ahead of its off-field activities.

“Something we discussed with the team. Hello friends, we have four months of confinement, four months to complete the procedures and keep everyone safe. Wait to go out and go places. Just be smart, "Judge said of the leaders' message to the group." That's the most important thing we talk about, being smart and holding each other accountable. We have four months to go out and win a championship and we want everyone to be on the field. You can spit and chew sunflower seeds and head out to a restaurant once it's all over. "