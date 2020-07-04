Yankees' Aaron Judge upset over Masahiro Tanaka injury video going viral

Some Yankees players were upset with the video circulating of Masahiro Tanaka on the ground after being punched in the head by a Giancarlo Stanton line during Saturday's simulated game at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge could be seen and heard yelling at someone in the stadium about shooting a video, and then turned to Twitter to express his displeasure.

"I understand that everyone has a job to do, but continuing to film and approach someone injured in the stadium does not sit well with me!" The judge wrote. "No matter who it is, teammate, coach or fan! Praying for Tanaka!

Gleyber Torres joined Judge, writing on Twitter: “I understand that people are doing their job and want to show everything we are doing, I understand that, but showing that exact moment that happened with our teammate does not seem right to us, we feel terrible to see the video in every part of social networks. "

Interestingly, most of the video circulated came from the YES Network, which is owned by the team.

Tanaka remained on the ground for several minutes and left with the help of coaches after receiving medical treatment. The Yankees announced that Tanaka had been taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital for further evaluation, adding that the right-hander was "alert, responsive, and walking in his own power."