Yankees' ability to join without fans is key

For nine of their 11 years at the new Yankee Stadium, the Yankees have led the American League in home assistance. They usually roam the junior circuit at the gate of the road as well, as the Yankees visit Tropicana Field, or Oriole Park at Camden Yards, when the O stinks, they sound like striped tours.

So when Aaron Boone ran on Monday, when the Yankees closed their show schedule with a 2-2 draw against Joe Girardi's Phillies, "I hope we use (vacant spots) to our advantage," it sparked the "thinking person." "Emoji".

However, the Yankees manager may be right. His club of boys with a lot of experience, although many of them are still young, seems to be well equipped to manage a workplace without instant comments in real time. Let's face it, a group of gamers whose best player of 2019 is nicknamed "The Machine" should be able to perform well amid excruciatingly false fan noise, and you could really feel the lack of power here on Monday night.

"It's going to be important to be able to go on and create your own energy," said James Paxton, "and I think this group of veterans really understands what we need to bring to the table and how we need it." to create that for ourselves by going to games. "

"I think there will be teams at times, I think there will be individuals at times, that it will not affect negatively, not having those fans," Boone said. “And I feel like that's one of those battles, one of those advantages, that we need to be able to win. We need to be able to find that energy every day. Not having to be a distraction. I feel that inevitably it will be sometimes for teams and players. We need to take advantage of that. "

It reminded me of something that Boone's non-immediate predecessor, Buck Showalter, told me a few weeks ago: "Someone with a 'Look at me' mentality after a home run, they are not going to have anyone answer. … Teams that depend on the excitement every night, he won't play. " I asked Boone if that was what he meant or if he saw the situation as more nuanced than that.

"Not necessarily. I think it's definitely more complex than that," Boone replied. "But I could see scenarios where you are playing against a team that is going through a difficult time or struggling a little bit and obviously there is not that normal crowd there." There is no such normal motivation. And that cannot be an excuse. It has to be something that we use for our benefit. "

Giancarlo Stanton rejected my theory that his time with the Marlins, who ranked last in National League attendance for seven of his eight years in Miami, would better prepare him for these 2020 circumstances. The slugger explained, "This is a little bit more unique than that, I would say, with the sound of the fans on the speakers and so on, and overall pretty unique. But overall, it will be a different kind of edge that you will have to bring to the table. Some guys feed on the fans. Some guys, it doesn't matter. And you're going to see the difference. And you're going to have to lock it up independently, because that's the case. "

Sure, the Yankees employ their share of high-energy players, from Brett Gardner to Luke Voit to Clint Frazier. However, more of them, none more than DJ "The Machine" LeMahieu, behave like entrepreneurs.

On Thursday night at Nationals Park, the Yankees and new ace Gerrit Cole kick off this coronavirus-shortened season against defending champion Nats, with universally respected medical guru Anthony Fauci launching the ceremonial first pitch. If you can't get excited about it, with or without fans, then perhaps you should undertake a more intense effort like heli-skiing.

"It is unfortunate that we cannot have fans," Stanton said. "But the intensity and style of play are still the best in the world."

Can the Yankees successfully redirect their intensity while maintaining their style of play? You could decide if they will hold a virtual parade in November.