Yankees and Mets honor late photographer Anthony Causi

Ahead of the Mets-Yankees game Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees honored the late Post sports photographer Anthony Causi with a moment of silence with his smiling face on the center field marker. Causi passed away on April 12 due to the coronavirus at age 48.

The Mets and Yankees lined up on the field and in shelters when AP announcer Paul Olden first read a tribute to former United States Representative John Robert Lewis while his photo was on the center field marker.

Olden then called Causi, "A brilliant journalist and one of the best sports photographers in New York City and admired for who he worked for."