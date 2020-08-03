Yankees and Phillies game on Tuesday postponed due to rain

Now it's the weather that forces the Yankees and Phillies to juggle schedules.

Due to heavy rains linked to the tropical storm, Isaias headed to the Bronx on Tuesday, the Phillies-Yankees game at Yankee Stadium that night has been postponed. It will be integrated as part of a double game in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The Yankees will be the home team in one game and the visitors in the other. The first game will start at 4:05 p.m. and the cup will start 35 minutes after the end of the first game.

The teams will play a single game on Thursday.

Two seven-inning double throws over four days [the Yankees play the Rays in a double game over the weekend in St. Petersburg] will certainly tax Aaron Boone's pitching staff even though double throws have been cut. to seven inning games this year.

The Phillies are slated to play the Yankees at the stadium on Monday night. It was their first game since July 26 when they faced the Marlins in Philadelphia. The Phillies 'season was halted due to the Marlins' outbreak of COVID-19.