Yankees and Phillies game postponed after Marlins have coronavirus outbreak

Monday night's game between rivals the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed when the Miami Marlins dealt with a coronavirus outbreak on their team, MLB confirmed.

Initially, it was reported that the Marlins' game against the Baltimore Orioles was canceled, according to multiple reports, but MLB later clarified that it was postponed.

The Marlins had played a three-game series to open the delayed season against the Phillies and there were reports that there were concerns that the Yankees were in the visiting club after the Marlins' positive tests.

The athletic He first reported that the Yankees and Phillies game was canceled, but then clarified that it was "postponed". MLB Network reported that the Phillies players expected results of tests for coronavirus.

Neither team nor Major League Baseball has commented on the outbreak or reports of canceled games.

The Marlins were in Philly for an opening series with the Phillies. They delayed their trip home amid concerns about an outbreak within the team. Four Marlins players tested positive for coronavirus on Monday ESPN reported that eight more players and two coaches tested positive for the disease.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly addressed concerns about the outbreak.

"It is fair to say that the boys are concerned about things. They want to know how they feel about the situation to be heard. I think it is fair. We are talking about health," he said Sunday.

The Marlins had an exhibition against the Atlanta Braves earlier last week. Mattingly declined to say whether the arrest contributed to the outbreak.

"It feels safer in Miami than anywhere else," he said. “You feel safe at the ballpark; I feel safe with my surroundings going home. It's so much scarier on the road. "

