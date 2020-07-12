Yankees' Aroldis Chapman tests positive for coronavirus, says manager

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman tested positive for coronavirus, according to manager Aaron Boone, who did ad on Saturday.

New York Times journalist James Wagner tweeted Boone said Chapman has "mild symptoms" and will not return to summer camp with the team in the "foreseeable future."

Chapman, along with D.J. LeMahieu and Luis Cessa are the three Yankees players who have tested positive for the virus since camp started in the summer.

The Yankees will face the Washington Nationals when the 2020 season is supposed to start on July 23, and there is a possibility that Chapman is not in uniform. If the Yankees closer loses significant time, Zack Britton is expected to fill the gap. As a closer for the Baltimore Orioles in 2016, Britton led the American League with 47 saves and a 0.54 ERA.

Chapman, a six-time All-Star, finished with 37 saves and a 2.21 ERA in 57 innings last season and was named American League reliever of the year Mariano Rivera. He also had 13.4 strikeouts for nine innings.