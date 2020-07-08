Yankees Aroldis Chapman used the shutdown to destroy himself

Seen through a small rectangular Zoom box, the upper arms still look like a docking rope connected to the iron shoulders.

When MLB closed spring training on March 12 and the coronavirus wiped out the regular-season action in April, May, June, and most of July, Aroldis Chapman went to work on a chiseled body that pumps fast balls to three. digits from the left side.

Six days a week at his home in Davie, Florida, the Yankees' closest coach struggled to lose the weight of the 6-foot-4-inch, 218-pound frame he reported to spring training in Tampa in February.

"I definitely wanted to take advantage of that, I really wanted to lose a few pounds during quarantine and be at home and train at home," Chapman said during a Zoom call before Tuesday's in-school game at Yankee Stadium. “I was able to do that, I was able to lose a few pounds, 10 pounds, and I feel really good now. I am at a great weight for an athlete. "

Ten pounds lost would put Chapman at 208 and would agree with the belief that the older an athlete is, the lighter he should be. Chapman turned 32 in February and this is his tenth year in the big leagues, the fifth with the Yankee for which he has saved 111 games.

When he was last seen pitching in a game that counted, Chapman gave Dutchman José Altuve a two-run homer in the ninth inning of ALCS Game 6 last year that ended the Yankees season and propelled the Astros to the World Series, where they lost the nationals.

Much has changed since then due to COVID-19. If MLB can finish spring training and start a 60-game regular-season schedule, it will do so with many new regulations on the field and a huge one in stadiums – no fans.

For a pitcher who thrives on the thrill to feed him, what that means for Chapman is something he doesn't know.

"That's a good question. I'm going to have to contact you with that. I'll have to see what that feels like. Then I'll be better prepared to give you a better answer," Chapman said. "Once I get into a game and see its reality."

Aaron Hicks honored the Black Baseball League during pregame training on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. His black jersey had the Black Baseball League around an interlocking NL on the front and "They played for us so we can" on the back.

One night, after sitting behind the plate with GM Brian Cashman and evaluating the players, a CC Sabathia decisively slimmed balls in right center field during batting practice Tuesday at the stadium.

Sabathia, who joined Cashman again in the seats Tuesday night, works in the Yankees' office with the title of special adviser and donned the same shirt that Hicks was wearing.

Kyle Higashioka was originally in the Bombers' lineup for Tuesday night's intra-squad game, but he scratched himself due to a stiff neck.

Clint Frazier replaced Higashioka as DH, the second consecutive night he was not on the field.

"He is doing well. He had a little foot problem that he has been dealing with for the past few months," said Aaron Boone of Frazier. "He has been able to do everything from running and outfield, so we are playing slow here in the early days."

While not everyone on the field wore a mask during pregame activities, Frazier wore it the entire time he was on the field.

Aaron Judge went 0 for 3 with two flying balls to the warning field in right field.

Because Miguel Andujar took ground balls at third base before Monday night's intra-squad game, Boone was asked on Tuesday if Andújar's idea of ​​playing outfield had been altered a bit.

"Not really, he's going to play out (Tuesday night)," said Boone of Andujar, who was in left field for the Bombers and hit second against Gerrit Cole. "We will move it from one side to the other. He's also been getting defensive work in the outfield. "

Andujar homered to right in front of Cole in the first inning.

Boone understands that throwing the baseball around the diamond after the outs is not recommended, but he is not sure that it is an exact rule.

"We have to get to the bottom of that," Boone said.

The Yankees are waiting for DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa to take a COVID-19 test that returns negative so they can get closer to joining Spring 2.0 training.

"Waiting for those two guys where they test negative a couple of times and get to the point where they can get into the intake portion," Boone said of second baseman and the right-hander who tested positive and is in quarantine. away from the team

When it was evident that COVID-19 was going to shut down the MLB games for more than two weeks at the start of the season, some people said that the longer the shutdown went on, the more it would benefit the Yankees who had Giancarlo Stanton, Judge and Hicks is set to land on the disabled list for opening day on March 26.

It worked that way for all of them, but especially Judge, whose fractured rib in the upper right didn't allow her to start swinging until about two weeks ago.

"I think in many ways it worked perfectly and it worked really well," said Boone, who started Judge in right field for the second night in a row. “They started the progression that started with him swinging in the pool, dry swings and other things, and at a point where they felt it was safe for him to start doing that. It has coincided with working perfectly up to this point as to where we are in the camp and when will be the opening day. "

That would be July 23 against the Washington Nationals if MLB doesn't have to close the game again due to COVID-19.

Jonathan Loaisiga arrived from Nicaragua on Monday and underwent admission tests.