Yankees can forget about being AL's favorites

The Yankees are not the favorites of the American League.

Oh, the defending AL East champions could capture the junior circuit pennant. They certainly can. However, if the first week of Spring 2.0 training has taught us anything, it's crazy trying to anticipate a defined and pandemic-dominated professional sports season.

We don't know if there will really be a full season. However, we already know that if the hours are opened as desired on July 23, there will be no favorites.

Manager Aaron Boone opened his Zoom press conference on Saturday with the news that elite closer Aroldis Chapman has tested positive for the coronavirus. Chapman, who worked with his teammates for a few days earlier in the week and met virtually with the media Tuesday from the Yankee Stadium press conference room, has "mild symptoms," his manager said, and "he won't be. here at the foreseeable moment. " future."

COVID's successes keep coming (and, to mix up some news about old-school injuries, Aaron Judge was absent from Saturday's intrasquad game with a stiff neck). How Gabe Lacques from USA On Saturday, on Twitter, the Yankees became the 10th baseball team we know of when we see a player pass the admission test upon arrival at camp, only to test positive later. At least 14 players in such circumstances have tested positive. The Yankees completed their necessary contact search upon receiving the news from Chapman, Boone said, and they all came out with a negative test.

"This is something that … even in the future, we will get a positive test," Boone said. "It's about doing all the things that, hopefully, together, keep us safe and healthy, but right now we feel like we're doing a good job here in management."

The Yankees now have three players out of commission with COVID-19, and two, Chapman and infielder DJ LeMahieu, played in last year's All-Star Game; Pitcher Luis Cessa is third. Zack Britton is likely to get most of the chances to save in Chapman's absence, Boone said Saturday, while Tyler Wade believes he is LeMahieu's top substitute at second base. Wade is untested, and although Britton is a former All-Star, his use in the ninth inning would weaken Boone's options in the previous frames.

(Yes, it's still macabre to discuss the aftermath of baseball for players who contract a disease that has killed nearly 140,000 Americans in less than six months. Sorry.)

The Yankees are hardly alone in the baseball world when it comes to the difficulties of navigating at this unprecedented time. Just Saturday, the Astros canceled their training after someone on their staff was exposed to the coronavirus, and Royals catcher Cam Gallagher discovered on Saturday that he had tested positive despite feeling well enough to play in an intra game. -Square on Friday night.

"It's hard to say that … we expected to go through the season without anyone testing positive. I think that would be remarkable," said Aaron Hicks. "It is part of what is happening right now. You can get COVID at any time."

With that in mind, of course, although the Yankees have recorded more casualties on this front than their other American League powers in Tampa Bay, Minnesota or Houston, not to mention that Masahiro Tanaka suffers a concussion, each team must assume that he will receive his part of bad news about the coronavirus. It is too prominent a condition, our country too committed to fight it thoroughly.

"We have spent many months trying to get to this point and we certainly understand what we were getting into when we got here," Boone said, "and we certainly understand that, hopefully on a small level … we are going to have to deal with these things along the way, "Boone said.

I'm not sure anyone can fully understand what they were getting into with these notions of celebrating sports seasons. We learn more with each day, and each day apparently brings enormous developments. However, we don't need to see anything else to know that the Yankees can forget about crossing this 60-game sprint. It will be a difficult, possibly unmanageable, job for everyone.