Yankees DJ LeMahieu may return for Game 2

WASHINGTON – Tyler Wade was at second base Thursday night against the Nationals, but it may be a while before he starts in that position again.

"He is on the list," said Aaron Boone of All-Star second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who returned last weekend after being retired by COVID-19. “I felt that with the day off (Friday) I had done a lot of work, had received many repetitions. I feel like it's close to being an option for us, but I felt it was better to wait tonight. He didn't start on the last opening day and that worked well for him and for us. "

Boone said "we'll see" when asked if LeMahieu would be in the lineup on Saturday.

While most of the Yankees will rest on Friday, LeMahieu is slated to be in the National Park to attack Jordan Montgomery.

“It will take a lot of shifts away, so it will be another DJ work day. We're really going to increase it to the best of our ability and have more conversation about it, "Boone said before the Yankees beat the Nationals 4-1." It would be more of an option for Saturday. "

As for Wade, he contributed to the victory with his legs, eyes, and bunting ability. He took a walk and scored from the first in the third with Aaron Judge's double and beat a touch in the fifth that sent Gio Urshela to second and finally scored.

The message has been sent to the minds of players before the first day of Spring Training 2.0: Stay safe not only for yourself but for others in the organization as the battle against COVID-19 continues.

"We have our meetings, our Zoom calls and our messages on our phones and we constantly communicate and hope that everyone is working according to the same guidelines," Brett Gardner said Thursday afternoon. “We all have a responsibility to keep ourselves as safe as possible in these times and what one or two of us do can affect the entire team or the entire league. We are excited to get to opening day. Obviously we have a lot of work ahead of us as we travel throughout the season, but we will do our best to make the most of it and make the most of it and try to enjoy it together as a team. "

When the Yankees failed to put Adam Warren in the 60-player group, the right-handed veteran who was in the first leg of a two-year minor league contract after Tommy John's surgery last year had to be released. That happened, and he will now be a free agent when the rehabilitation process is complete.

"Technically I'm a free agent," Warren told The Post on the phone Thursday from his home in the Tampa area. "It is a strange situation."

According to Warren, because of his length of service and the launch into a major league contract the last (with San Diego), the Yankees had to list him, pay him a $ 100,000 retention bonus, or release him.

"One of those CBA-type rules. In my situation, there was no other way to avoid it except to break free, "said Warren, who pitched for the Yankees from 2012-16 and again from 2017-18." Most of the time, when this happens, I get re-signed on a minor league contract and it's not a problem. That was what we understood before the pandemic hit. "

According to Warren, the Yankees have handled the situation very well.

"We knew it was coming, and the Yankees were very honest about it," said Warren, who continues to rehabilitate the elbow by throwing bullpen sessions on a local field and hoping to complete the rehabilitation process within two months. "It's kind of a crazy rule in these crazy times."

Warren, who turns 33 at the end of next month, wants to pitch next year and his best option would be with the organization that selected him in the fourth round of the 2009 draft.

"That would be ideal. They spent time helping me get back to where I was, "Warren said of meeting with the Yankees next year." Hopefully there will be an opportunity and we'll see what happens. "

In addition to removing LeMahieu from the COVID-19 roster on Thursday, the Yankees added infielder Thairo Estrada and right-handed pitchers Michael King and Ben Heller to the 30-player roster.

According to Boone, left-handed hit Mike Ford was considered to start at first base against Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer, but Boone stuck with right-hander Luke Voit. Ford was one of eight Yankees to make its first Opening Day list.

Clint Frazier, Kyle Higashioka, Gio Urshela, Heller, King, Jonathan Loaisiga and Estrada were the others.