Yankees DJ LeMahieu replacement options start with Tyler Wade

With 13 days to go until the Opening Day game in Washington, the Yankees don't know if they will return from the disabled list to second baseman All-Star DJ LeMahieu.

As with pitcher Luis Cessa, LeMahieu tested positive for COVID-19 before the start of spring 2.0 training last week and has been quarantined at home. Until everyone passes the admission test at Yankee Stadium, no one can start exercising.

Not having LeMahieu, a three-time All-Star who won three Gold Gloves at second base and finished fourth in the American League MVP vote last year after hitting .327 with 26 home runs and 102 RBIs, would be a hard blow to the Yankees lineup. Regardless of who Aaron Boone plays with in second place, it won't be LeMahieu on the field or at the plate.

Ahead of Thursday night's intra-school game at Yankee Stadium, Boone was encouraged about where LeMahieu, who turns 32 on Monday, physically was, but addressed the possibility of needing a replacement.

“DJ, as much as any player, I will feel good about where he is, how much he takes care of himself and is ready to go. If anyone can manage to be at the beginning of camp, they can be a DJ, "Boone said in a Zoom call." He worked tirelessly during the quarantine in Tampa. He was ready to leave, and he doesn't feel sick. It's not something that wiped him out. I feel good that the player can pick up once it's time for him to come back. "

When that is of course unknown. The Yankees aren't likely to move Gleyber Torres from shortstop to second after preparing him to be Didi Gregorius's replacement shortly, a position Torres played in the minor leagues and in 77 games (73 starts) a year ago when Gregorius was out.

Before LeMahieu tested positive, Tyler Wade considered joining the 30-player roster because he is able to play shortstop, second, third base, outfield and provide speed as a pinch runner. Now, Wade, 25, could be second baseman until LeMahieu returns.

"We have a lot of confidence in Tyler, especially how the game will impact defense there," said Boone of Wade, who has played second in 59 major league games but has not batted (.197 in 109 games) in Limited Game Time. .

Boone did not stop with Wade, who would appear to be the favorite for LeMahieu's spot.

"We have a lot of confidence in Thairo Estrada, Rosell Herrera obviously impressed us with the spring he had, and we brought in Matt Duffy, who could figure in that mix, an established major league player," Boone said.

Estrada is the only one of the three on the 40-man list.

"We feel like we have options there if we had to start the season without a DJ," Boone said.

Duffy, 29, is intriguing because, when healthy, the right infielder has been productive. However, outside of 2015 with the Giants (.295 BA) and 2018 as Ray (.294), Duffy has been limited by injuries, but remains a .282 hitter in his career with a .338 base percentage.

He played 91 games in 2016 and missed all of 2017 with an Achilles tendon problem. Last season he played 46 games for the Rays and signed a minor league contract with the Rangers in the offseason. He's at the Yankees' camp as a guest not on the list. Of the 452 games Duffy has played in the big leagues, 377 of them have been in third place and 18 (12 starts) in second.

As for Wade, he simply wants to play a lot more than he has since his arrival in the big leagues in 2017.

"I'm preparing every day to play every day, whether it's short, second, or wherever I'm going to be," Wade said before starting the short for the Yankees team on Thursday night. "Unfortunately, DJ is not here, and there is a vacancy. I am receiving my representatives throughout the painting and throughout the garden. Right now I'm ready to play every day and whatever they need me to do. "