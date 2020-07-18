Yankees DJ LeMahieu returns after coronavirus, opening day uncertain

The Yankees' outlook improved a bit on Friday, when DJ LeMahieu reported to Spring Training 2.0 after his battle with COVID-19.

The All-Star landed on the field at Yankee Stadium and Aaron Boone said he exercised and hit the batting cage, but the manager added that he is not ready to say whether LeMahieu will be available for opening day in Washington on Thursday. .

"I don't want to compromise in one way or another," Boone said. "We will just welcome him into the building and see where we are for the next two days."

The manager added that LeMahieu would exercise and hit again at Yankee Stadium again on Saturday and that the team had planned the next four or five days to help him take turns at bat "probably in the next two days."

Boone acknowledged that it would be difficult for LeMahieu to be ready so soon after missing all Spring 2.0 practice.

"That would be a fairly quick change, obviously," Boone said. "First of all, we want to make sure we bring him back safely and intelligently and when he returns, he's ready to roll."

LeMahieu was placed on the injured list before the camp was officially opened. He'll get as many at-bats as possible over the next week to determine if he's up to the right ace for right-hander Max Scherzer, but the Yankees feel the biggest challenge might be to see if he's up to it. The rigors of playing every day after being away.

"A lot of this is,‘ Where are your legs built? "Boone said. Can you play nine-inning games day after day? … I don't worry so much about DJ finding its timing. I'm pretty sure it will come back quickly. "

LeMahieu's focus on the plate gives the Yankees confidence that the layoff won't affect him as much as others might.

"It's a one-man thing, but when you're one of the best in the world at batting, you build faster," said Boone LeMahieu, whose .893 OPS a year ago was behind Aaron Judge's .921 solo. among everyday players in the Yankees lineup.

Submit your Yankees questions here to be answered in an upcoming post bag

Batting coach Marcus Thames agreed with Boone's assessment of LeMahieu, with a warning.

"It's a baseball rat," said Thames. “He knows his swing and he knows what the men are trying to do to him. That part will help you, but it's still human. You have to get some reps. "

LeMahieu was not allowed to be at Yankee Stadium for spring training 2.0 until he tested negative twice. The Yankees have three exhibition games before the regular season begins.

And the Yankees' main concern is for the 32-year-old to stay healthy.

"We will take our time and make sure he is healthy," Thames said. "We don't want to rush it. DJ worked very hard even when the shutdown (was happening) in Tampa. He was working there. We'll take it easy and he'll let us know when it's ready."

It is not an easy task considering the unknowns of the coronavirus.

"We are learning like the rest of the world and the medical industry more and more about this virus and its effects," said Boone. “It affects so many different people in so many different ways. I guess that is a bit of a consolation for DJ, even though he continued to test positive, he felt normal at all times. "

For now, Boone is encouraged with the Yankees' most consistent hitter.

"Obviously everyone is excited to see" The Machine "in the building," said Boone.