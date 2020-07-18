Yankees DJ LeMahieu was shocked by the & # 39; frustrating & # 39; coronavirus

If the most complete Yankees player isn't ready for Thursday's opening day in Washington, he thinks it won't be long before he joins the band.

"It's a possibility, I don't know if it's realistic or not," DJ LeMahieu said Saturday about being ready for the first game after joining the Yankees' spring 2.0 training after a bout with the coronavirus. "It depends on the coaches and (manager Aaron Boone). I think it will be pretty close. If it's not opening day, the first games. For me it will be live at bat."

After spending much of the shutdown working in Tampa, LeMahieu went home to Michigan, where he tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was a test on my own. I had been in contact with someone who was positive, so I had a test, "said LeMahieu." I wanted to see my dad, but I didn't want to see him until I was tested. I got a call five days later, and it obviously surprised me. It was unreal. "

LeMahieu, who was able to visit his father on the porch and shared that his wife tested negative, described the testing process as strange and frustrating.

“It was a test almost every other day. It was weird. I tried negative, positive, negative, negative, "LeMahieu said." It was frustrating because I felt 100 percent normal. Almost every other day for two weeks. "

When asked if he knew where he contracted the virus, LeMahieu said: “I have no idea. I don't know. & # 39; & # 39;

However, he felt scared.

“It was shocking news to get that, definitely something scary. There is no cure for that, so it's scary, "LeMahieu said through a Zoom call from Yankee Stadium." After the first few days I felt good. "

With the Yankees taking on the Mets at Citi Field on Saturday night, LeMahieu was at Yankee Stadium lightening the routine of preparing for a 60-game season by taking batting practice and running the bases.

When asked about participating in live batting practice, LeMahieu said: "Live pitch, I don't know, we'll see. (Boone) has been great at making sure I'm ready. Hopefully another good day (Saturday) and see on (Sunday). "

Although LeMahieu said he will not wear a protective mask during games, he understands that others will and is more than okay with his decisions.

“I probably won't be wearing a mask. For me, the game is really difficult, wearing a mask, I don't know, "said LeMahieu." For the guys who are wearing it, I definitely respect it. We have boys coming back to their families. I have no problem. problem with guys choosing not to participate. I know how scary this thing is. "

The Yankees' lineup is deep enough to cover a missing player. That was the case last year when the Yankees won the AL of the American League despite Giancarlo Stanton playing in just 18 games and Aaron Hicks in 59.

However, LeMahieu's first season in The Bronx was excellent in every way. He hit .327 with career highs on homers (26) and RBIs (102) and posted an OPS of .893. He was an All-Star for the third time and finished fourth in the AL MVP career.

A doubling of that by the 32-year-old second baseman, who can also play first and third, will prepare him for a comfortable free-agent contract after the World Series. LeMahieu was the bargain for the free agent class after the 2018 season, signing a two-year contract for $ 24 million and leaving the Rockies.

In the past six years, LeMahieu has averaged 146 games played. Now he is preparing for a 60 game season.

"It's going to be weird. It's definitely a sprint this year," said LeMahieu.

A sprint you are excited about.