Yankees don't see Aaron Judge's stiff neck as a long-term problem

Aaron Judge was removed from the starting lineup for Saturday's mock game at Yankee Stadium with a stiff neck.

"I don't think it's that important," said Aaron Boone after the game. “He just locked himself in when he woke up. He slept a little weird.

Judge received treatment, and Boone hopes Judge can play in Sunday's pretend game.

"I don't expect it to be a long-term thing."

He was replaced on right field by Tyler Wade.

Judge returns from a fractured rib that left him out of spring training, but said he would be ready for Opening Day of the upcoming 60-game season, which is scheduled for July 23 in Washington.

Masahiro Tanaka played the catch in the field on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, as the right-hander continues to progress from the concussion he suffered last Saturday, when he was drilled in the head by an impulse from the Giancarlo Stanton line that was recorded at 112. mph.

"We are moving slowly with Masa, making sure he can play catch a few times now," Boone said. "He has responded well to a high heart rate on the bike and elliptical and with his arm care work."

Tanaka remains on the concussion protocol and the Yankees have not determined when he could pitch again or if he will be ready for the start of the regular season.

"Every time we're talking about a concussion, we make sure that we move slowly and intelligently," Boone said. "There is no plan in place exactly when exactly things will happen, but at least it responds as we expected."

James Paxton said Tanaka's improvement has been "incredible."

"It looks great," said the left-hander. "It seems completely normal. I think we were very lucky in that situation. It could have been much worse ".

Clarke Schmidt gave up a run in 2 ² / ₃ innings in Saturday's simulation game and hopes to pitch at the stadium in a regular season game, and at some point, in front of fans.

"I am here to compete," said Schmidt, one of the team's best prospects. "I've always been a guy acting with a chip on his shoulder. My attitude, I wouldn't call him Napoleonic, but almost helpless. Let people doubt me, even if that's not the case."

Submit your Yankees questions here to be answered in an upcoming post bag

And while being on the mound in an empty stadium was fine, Schmidt said he wants "to be able to pitch in a full Yankee stadium. That has always been one of my dreams. It's one of the things I look forward to whenever it's safer. "

Paxton pitched into the stadium on Friday to meet the schedule, even though pretend play was rained down. He threw 66 pitches in the equivalent of five innings.

Boone was in the batter's box with Paxton on the mound.

"He was standing a lot, so he had a menacing hitter looking at him," Boone said.

Paxton, who underwent back surgery in February, felt good and said he was working on the angle of his arm, which had been "a little low" in spring 2.0 training.

"When I got hurt, I had pain going down my left leg, from my excess to my calf," Paxton said. "I don't have that anymore. I feel strong. The next step for me is to find speed."

He doesn't think that will happen until he's in a live game closer to Opening Day.

"It will be good to see when I am in the mid-1990s," Paxton said. "That would show me that I am 100 percent back."

He hopes to have two more simulated games before the season begins.

When asked if he would be ready for the season opener, Paxton said, "I better be … I'm going to be as smart as possible."

The Yankees toyed with the idea of ​​a five-man inside box last year and did it again on Saturday with Zack Britton on the mound in what Boone called "The Zack Britton Package."

"We almost used it in a game last year," Boone said.

Tyler Wade and Aaron Hicks are two outfielders who can step into the infield to take advantage of Britton's ability to induce dirt balls. Hicks, however, missed much of last season.

"If the correct pairing appeared, we probably wouldn't hesitate to follow it," Boone said.

Boone addressed players from various groups on Saturday, rather than addressing the entire team at once to promote social distancing.

"I am having conversations with several different groups, selecting places where I can do it in smaller groups when I normally address the team as a whole," Boone said. "I did that three or four different times [Saturday]."