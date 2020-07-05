Yankees fear injury Masahiro Tanaka last hit in scary time

There is an empty stadium and then a silent one, and if you find yourself at Yankee Stadium on Saturday afternoon, you are witnessing the painful difference.

When Masahiro Tanaka grabbed a line from Giancarlo Stanton on the right side of his head, just half an hour after the 2.0 release of Yankees spring training, his teammates stopped all other activities and focused their collective gaze on the mound, where the coaches of the club tended to the right side. Someone had the good sense to turn off the music that had been playing on the public address system.

Aided by a coach on either side, Tanaka walked shakily from the mound to the shelter at 3:36, five minutes after it sank, and the news became more encouraging as the day progressed. By Saturday night, he had been discharged from NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital after passing "a battery of tests," including a CT scan, according to Aaron Boone, and Tanaka tweeted that while he still felt some effects of the work, he expected to return. to action in no time.

At 4:40, the Yankees described the pitcher as "currently alert, responsive, and walking under his own power." Shortly after 7 o'clock, Aaron Boone reported that Tanaka's immediate "concussion-like symptoms" had dissipated, a CT scan at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital had been negative, and the hospital, after "a battery of evidence, "he unveiled to Tanaka on Saturday night.

"The first thing when something like this happens is that you care about a man's life," Boone said.

We don't need perspective anymore, not after the events of the past few months, right? Shoot, Boone followed up on his Tanaka update with the revelation that last year's best Yankee, DJ LeMahieu, and pitcher Luis Cessa are not here because they tested positive for the coronavirus. No, Tanaka's fright reassured us at a time when we have never been so soberly aware of the world's weaknesses.

"It is definitely horrible," said Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery. "I hope he's okay. I'm thinking and praying for him right now."

Montgomery, whose turn to throw followed Tanaka's, admitted to being "a little shy" and "hot" after seeing the strange accident, and that led him to ask that the protective L screen be placed in front of him, which some pitchers prefer. and some don't. How could he not, after seeing that?

Although Montgomery's spoken thoughts are appreciated, the images themselves, in the moments after Tanaka collapsed onto the mound, her right leg swinging up and down while holding her head, spoke of the moment even more powerfully. Exiting speed stallion Stanton, who had taken a Mike Fiers fastball to the head and sustained severe physical damage in 2014, immediately ducked to the ground in agony. Many players knelt, frowning showing the concern behind their masks.

Stanton walked to the periphery of the mound to see Tanaka, and as he hovered, his concern clear, Aaron Hicks understandably violated the mandates of social distance and hugged his fellow gardener to comfort him. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge, annoyed, urged members of the media not to take videos of Tanaka receiving attention and then went to Twitter, with Gleyber Torres supporting him, to express such complaints, although most of the video came from the network itself. of the Yankees.

Once we have more clarity on Tanaka's condition, as early as Sunday, we can discuss the consequences of baseball on the terrifying scene, with Luis Severino either out for the season rehabing from Tommy John's surgery. And we can refocus on whether this whole effort will work or whether COVID-19 will be too strong an enemy. Shortly after Tanaka's accident, another well-known starting pitcher, David Price of the Dodgers, withdrew from the season due to health problems.

On this transcendental type of day, such a context seemed critical. However, when a man takes a line push toward the head, the context becomes completely irrelevant. It is a horror if we are in the middle of a pandemic or not, if it happens to a good team or a bad one, if it is July 4th or a standard work day.

"That's a weird type of accident that's a one in a million chance," Montgomery said. "It's scary especially if he's a teammate and a friend."

Hell of a first day back to work for these guys. Hell of a year for all of us. After seeing this muted ballpark, suddenly an empty stadium with good vibes sounds quite attractive.