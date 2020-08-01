Yankees game Monday against Phillies postponed

Scheduled games instead of rescheduled games are now being postponed.

The Yankees and Phillies game on Monday was suspended, Joel Sherman of the Post reported.

The Phillies have not played since receiving the Marlins, who had 18 players with a positive result for COVID-19, last Sunday. Philly was scheduled to play the Yankees four times last week, but those games were postponed and the Yankees ended up playing two games in Baltimore against the Orioles on Wednesday and Thursday. No Phillies player has tested positive, but a coach and a staff member have, which has led to the cancellation of training in recent days in Philadelphia.