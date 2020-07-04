Yankees' Gerrit Cole can help get baseball out of its chaos

Count Gerrit Cole as one of the few people who, during this deep economic downturn, received a promotion.

He arrived in The Bronx last December on a mission to save (or at least elevate) his new team. He begins his second striped spring training on Saturday, at Yankee Stadium once again, as a savior of all his sport.

The $ 324 million right became a father Tuesday, and little Caden Gerrit Cole won't be the only person looking for him to get the much-needed guidance, leadership, and fun. With Major League Baseball taking the ugliest path possible for a restart attempt since the coronavirus shutdown, its biggest stars must demolish as much dirt to get the game back on track. MLB appreciates this reality well enough to want Cole Yankees' debut to occur in primetime on July 23 at the home of defending champion Nationals.

"I'm here to take on that burden and take it easy," Cole said Friday in a Zoom call. "I am honored to do so, and I have prepared all this summer to put myself in that position. So I hope to be ready to start."

He spoke, and broke the news of his new family member, shortly after reigning AL MVP Mike Trout of the Angels, whose wife Jessica hopes, shared his own mixed feelings about playing in these unprecedented conditions. . Cole said he and his wife, Amy, are on board with their game, offering the warning: "If there are obviously any significant outbreaks or something that would really put us in danger, we can adjust."

There are no trials here for anyone who steps out of this dangerous task.

However, as long as baseball gives him a chance and has willing participants, Cole belongs to a cadre of elite and compelling players – he includes Cole Yankees teammate Aaron Judge as well as Pete Alonso and Jacob deGrom of the Mets, Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers. and Mookie Betts, Trout and teammate Angel Shohei Ohtani, old Nationals Astros Juan Soto and Cole, José Altuve and Justin Verlander, who can start to take the game out of their mess like Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa did in 1998, only with less steroids. Without paying fans, these guys can be unmissable TVs. They must.

"Obviously, when the negotiations extend to the public forum where the public is used to try to create influence against one side or the other, it is not going to be pretty." I think it's not particularly pretty in the context of the pandemic, "Cole said of the highly controversial reboot negotiations between players and owners." … I think it leaves a bad taste in people's mouths. But we are in the second half of the year. I guess I'm a little optimistic. It's behind us, so I hope we can learn from this, from both sides, and that we can do a better job in the future. "

"… (F) rom where I'm looking at it now, I think we have 60 games ahead of us, so that's something in the past for me." Our focus is on trying to do well and win some ball games. "

When citing the popularity of the recent ESPN documentary on Michael Jordan, Cole said: "There is a desire across the country to see baseball. Just driving to the stadium the last few times, when people recognize you, they get very excited, greet and smile. "There just isn't enough of that going around. I think as players we want to be able to provide that if we can."

That opportunity may not come until next year, if at all, although Friday's announcement of 38 positive COVID-19 tests of 3,185 actually encourages. If fate allowed it to happen, the Yankees seem to have come across a guy who takes responsibility for putting a sport on his back and taking him to safer ground (which could crumble with a work stoppage in 2022, but we didn't insist on that. right now).

If he manages to get the Yankees their first title since 2009, Cole's industry should increase at the same time, the promotion for which he did not apply was fully validated.