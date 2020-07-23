Yankees Jordan Montgomery ready to launch Game 6

WASHINGTON – According to Aaron Boone, on Tuesday, the option to choose Jordan Montgomery for the Yankees' alternate training site was made to provide flexibility on the roster and nothing more.

"It will go in Game 6 essentially. He is with us and will pitch Friday on the day off, "Boone said Wednesday via Zoom from National Park, where the Yankees and Nationals open the season on Thursday night if the rain stays away.

After James Paxton begins the second game of the season on Saturday night, the Yankees plan to use relievers at the start of Sunday's game in place of J.A. Happ

“He aligns with (Masahiro Tanaka) potentially. That's essentially the day Masa will pitch again. It will launch a simulated game in Scranton. If all goes well, he could move to that spot five days later & # 39; & # 39 ;, Boone said of Tanaka, who did not throw in intrasquad or exhibition games after being hit on the head by a Giancarlo liner Stanton on July 4. "Also with Gerrit going (Thursday), the day off, and James going Saturday, we feel that we would be prepared not only with boys with length, but with boys we really like in a match-type game. So you put yourself in JA there with Geritt potentially coming back and Monty after that. "

Boone did not commit to a lineup for Thursday's game and said "still working on it" when asked if DJ LeMahieu would play. LeMahieu played in the last two exhibition games of Spring Training 2.0 after his arrival was delayed by a positive test for COVID-19.

The Yankees have used trains in the past to and from Baltimore, so Wednesday's train trip to Washington was not the first.

"It was a lot like when we took a train," said Boone, whose club went directly from the train station to the National Park for a workout that was forced into the rain. "Obviously it was different in the sense that we were wearing masks and the food is not presented as it normally is on our menus, but overall it felt like a normal trip."

He and his grandfather, father, and brother played in the big leagues, so opening day has been a big problem for Boone.

"Opening day has been a part of my life all my life," Boone said Wednesday. "It is all that I know. It is one of the holidays of the year for me and my family. It is a privilege to be part of the opening day of a major league. That will be the case (Thursday night) under unique circumstances, as I have probably experienced. In my opinion, there is something great on opening day. It is important to celebrate and appreciate. "

The Yankees will commemorate former general partner / co-president Hank Steinbrenner by wearing an HGS patch on the left sleeve of his home and shirts for the entire regular season and postseason if the Yankees enter.

Steinbrenner, 63, passed away on April 14 in Clearwater, Florida, due to a long-standing health problem.