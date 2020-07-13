Yankees judge second consecutive day with stiff neck

Yankees hitter Aaron Judge was sidelined for the second day in a row Sunday due to a stiff neck.

The 2017 AL rookie of the year was eliminated from a simulated game on Saturday after waking up with a sore neck, and the right fielder was not included in any of the lineups for an intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday.

New York manager Aaron Boone said Judge received treatment at Yankee Stadium on Sunday and was improving.

"I just thought it was better not to get over it today," Boone said.

The Yankees will open a season shortened by a pandemic on July 23 in Washington.

New York is planning just a light workout on Monday, and Judge will receive more treatment in hopes of returning to in-school action on Tuesday.

"I don't think it's something that keeps him depressed for too long," said Boone.

The club is slated to play its first exhibition game against the New York Mets on Saturday.

Judge was diagnosed with a broken rib in March and used the coronavirus hiatus to recover. He had been swinging at full strength for at least a couple of weeks before camp opened and had been in full action for the past week.

The 6-foot-7-inch star has wasted time each of the past two seasons. He broke his right wrist in a launch hit in 2018 and entered the disabled list for two months last year with left oblique strain.

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka played the catch Sunday at 100 feet and is increasing his cardio, but is still on the concussion protocol. The Japanese starter was hit in the head by Giancarlo Stanton's 112 mph driving line eight days ago. Boone is still unsure when Tanaka will return to the mound.

Boone said Clint Frazier is expected to continue playing in the outfield this week after being limited to the designated hitter thus far due to plantar fasciitis on his right foot.

HOT COLE

Gerrit Cole threw 84 pitches in 5 2/3 incandescent innings in his second intrasquad start on Sunday. The right-handed ace said he got a little tired in his sixth inning with temperatures in the 90s, but overall he was encouraged.

Boone said Cole is unlikely to play in all three New York exhibition games against the Mets and the Phillies. Cole will most likely take on hitters and boost his pitch count a bit more on Friday, then take advantage of an extra day of rest before opening against Nationals World Series champions the following Thursday.