Yankees, Mets to return to New York for spring training, says Cuomo

The Yankees and New York Mets will return north for spring training just one day after MLB closed facilities in Florida and Arizona due to an increase in coronavirus cases, New York Governor Andrew announced Saturday. Cuomo.

Cuomo told reporters during a call Saturday afternoon that the teams will return to New York to train at their respective stadiums in the Bronx and Queens, the New York Post reported.

"I can't wait to see spring training in New York. Good news," he said. "The Mets and Yankees have invented a protocol … They are implementing it now. The state and the Department of Health will work with them. "

While the announcement may sound like good news to baseball fans in New York, it comes after five players in the Philadelphia Phillies tested positive for coronavirus, prompting all 30 MLB teams to shut down the spring complexes. in Florida and Arizona on Friday.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and union executive Tony Clark have also disagreed over plans to restart the season. Manfred has been locked in a regular 60-game season for fear that a second wave will affect the already shortened season finale. Clark is ordering 10 more games.

"I told him that 70 games were simply impossible given the schedule and the public health situation, and he went ahead and made that proposal anyway," Manfred said Thursday.

The MLBPA announced Friday night that the league informed the union that it "would not respond" to its latest proposal.