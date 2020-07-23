Yankees' obstacles will test Brian Cashman's patience like never before

WASHINGTON – Earlier this month, we reached the 10th anniversary of George Steinbrenner's passing, and the truth is, the transformation of Yankees culture was already underway when The Boss died.

Striped patience, a refusal to overreact to small samples, is considered as recognizable in the Bronx today as a small porch in right field and the absence of beards.

Then came the coronavirus, and among its lesser global effects is a dramatically shortened schedule for Major League Baseball 2020, the 60 regular-season games only 37 percent of standard 162.

Which means that when the Yankees and Nationals break the ice in this highly anticipated season Thursday night in National Park (weather permitting), Gerrit Cole makes his Yankees debut against Max Scherzer, the gem. of the Steinbrenner family crown faces very high family pressure. expectations: in unfamiliar terrain that discourage patience and offer only small samples.

"If we walk slowly out the door, he's going to hear us all talk, 'We've got time.' But it's less time to try," said Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, who led the charge for transform organizational culture, he said Wednesday. "So yes … anything that affects us, we should probably tackle it sooner than we might have to in the past."

As an example of this season's urgency, Cashman disclosed that he recently raised a problem with his manager Aaron Boone: Given the depth and explosiveness of the team's offense, should the Yankees concede any games this year? Typically, if you fall behind much earlier, you ask your mop to soak up a few tickets, or, as Cashman said, find "a Christian you throw to the lions," and live to fight another day. This time, he may not be able to afford that, Cashman said, because "in the blink of an eye, the season will end."

For his part, Boone said: “Sixty games, is that an opportunity for perhaps some lower quality teams to be relevant and take into account? Of course. That's a fair point, and I think it opens the door perhaps for some teams that may have more than 162 problems. But I think this is an advantage for us. "

It reminded me of Boone's counterintuitive comments earlier this week that his players, who historically consistently receive massive fan support, would thrive in empty stadiums. As then, the manager expressed his belief in the character of his body: “This year will present a whole new level of adversity, and I feel that we are prepared to handle that. And that's the expectation, and we're excited about that challenge. "

Cole, when asked about the randomness that 60 games can create, quoted reigning champion Nats and his slow start in 2019; From 27-33 to 60, they would not have qualified even for a 16-team playoff. The right-hander said, "If the Washington Nationals knew that the first 60 games were going to make or break their postseason appearance, it might have been different."

Perhaps. Perhaps not, however. The Yankees should easily receive an October invitation, be the favorites to defend their East American League title. On the other hand … that damn 60 game blackboard again.

Boone said he has discussed this issue with his players, “in the sense that nothing changes for us. Nothing. … We are looking to play well tomorrow, and when that ends, we will move on. Our boys are focused, our boys are ready and I'm sure we will go out and be really good. "

Cashman, who at one time referred to his team as "a band of happy men," said of the schedule: "It is going to create the opportunity for anyone to step forward and do something special. I cannot emphasize enough what I want it to be us. "

This is not a good time to be patient. It is always a good time to be champions. Here they come (unless it rains), ready to adjust their pace for the sprint that awaits them.