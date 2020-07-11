Yankees pitchers are ahead of hitters right now

Three outs per entry.

Mike Trout is the best player on the field in all games.

Gerrit Cole's fascination with everything related to pitching.

And just as great is the blocking of pitchers ahead of hitters at the start of spring training.

Annually that's at the start of a six-week camp that opens in February and designed for pitchers to relax in season. However, at the start of spring 2.0 training, the Yankees' arms are so far ahead of hitters that it appears Aaron Judge and his friends are using bayonets to fight a nuclear-armed opponent.

"I think Gerrit Cole is ahead of everyone. I think that's what happens every year in spring training, "left-handed outfielder Mike Tauchman said of pitchers who dominate hitters." Some of the speed requirements needed to pitch in the big leagues now, the game is He's getting a little young and the boys are shooting harder. Now when you're 19, 20 and 21 years old throwing 98 mph in their first live bullpen, I think pitchers will always have an early lead. "

Another advantage that Yankees pitchers, who as a group are considered among the best in the game, have over hitters is that during the closing of the COVID-19 pandemic it was easier for pitchers to pitch than for hitters to find a great league. . Caliber launcher to face. Former college and high school teammates don't throw 98 mph.

“One of the advantages of facing our launch is that they run out of All-Star after All-Star. I think that will help us adjust pretty quickly for when the competition starts, "said left-handed hitter Tauchman, who considers himself the Yankees' fourth outfielder and capable of playing all three positions.

Reliever Zack Britton has noted the gap between pitchers and hitters that he believes will eventually close.

"When you're at home, it might be easier for a pitcher to simulate a game than for hitters," said Britton. "What you're trying to see is to raise your speed to a respectable place and the boys are now pitching as hard as the regular season. I was quite impressed by the speed of our boys. The hitters were expected to be a little behind, but I definitely think that as we move into Opening Day with the number of live at-bats our hitters receive and the speed they are seeing, I think the boys will be ready. We have a lineup of veterans and the boys know what to do and (I think) they will be ready when the regular season starts. "

That's July 23 against the Nationals' Max Scherzer, who is 118-47 with a .2.82 ERA and has logged 1,863 in 1,485 innings since 2013-19.