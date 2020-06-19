Yankees Randy Levine accuses Scott Boras of giving wrong information to union amid intense negotiations

New York Yankees President Randy Levine had a few words of choice for baseball super agent Scott Boras as owners and players are in the midst of intense negotiations to start the 2020 season.

Boras has been accused of disrupting negotiations and Levine added his voice to the allegations on Thursday.

MLB & # 39; S TEXAS RANGERS FACE PRESSURE TO CHANGE NAME AMONG INCREASED SCRUTINY ABOUT SYMBOLS, HISTORICAL FIGURES

"I am very disappointed because I hear more and more from everywhere that Scott Boras, whom I like and with whom I have done a lot of business over the years, is providing confusing and incorrect information to people on the union side." Levine told USA Today on Thursday.

“I hear a lot of talk about the union filing a complaint. I respect our players and I think they are the heart and soul of the game, and what people come to see. But I have been practicing labor law for 40 years, I think I fully understand what it means to "negotiate in good faith". And I don't think there is any chance that a complaint based on the lack of negotiation of the clubs in good faith will be successful. "

Levine was not alone in accusing Boras of infiltrating the negotiations.

Late last month, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer said something similar.

MLB COMMISSIONER ROB MANFRED MEETS MLBPA'S TONY CLARK IN & # 39; BIG STEP FORWARD & # 39 ;, SOME ARGUMS ARE NOT ENOUGH

"Hearing A LOT of rumors about a certain player agent meddling in MLBPA affairs. If true, and at this point these are just rumors, I have one thing to say … Scott Boras, represent your clients however you want, but keep your Damn personal agenda outside the union business, ”he wrote on Twitter.

Boras rejected the claims and told USA Today that "there was no basis" for Levine's suggestion and that all the information he received is "documented and obtained."

"I am not involved in these direct negotiations, in any way," Boras added. "I haven't said a word. I don't know why the owners think it works that way.

“My job is to represent individual players and consult with them about their individual needs. I only answer when they ask. Players will call, ask for information, and I will respond. I do not give opinions. I give you facts. That can help define your opinion instead of giving your opinion.

“I represent several players who sit on boards and panels. I have 15 men who earn between $ 25 and $ 35 million a year. These boys have great voices. Let them speak. Players often disagree with the direction the union is taking. "

YANKEES PRESIDENT LEVINE CALLS FOR MLB TALKS TO RESUME

Yankees reliever Zack Britton said Boras has never influenced his decision making.

“He has never tried to influence my thoughts with the union. Never. I ask for your advice. He gives it. But it doesn't interfere at all with the union business, "Britton told the newspaper.

One thing is for sure, both MLB owners and the players union seem to be a long way from deciding when and how to start the season. The two sides have not yet agreed on how many games should be played and appear to be at least 10 games apart in the negotiations.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Baseball, in general, received a meaty fastball at the plate in terms of returning from the pandemic earlier than any other sport in the US. USA But instead, he's been constantly sniffing and further infuriating fans who have stuck with the sport during the 1994 strike, steroid scandal, and juice era.