The illegal poster-stealing drama that rocked MLB before the pandemic may not be over, and this time it involves the Yankees.

A letter from Commissioner Rob Manfred to the Yankees detailing the findings of a 2017 investigation into the ball club's alleged cartel theft program is to be released, a judge ruled Friday, according to The Athletic.

The Yankees and MLB reportedly have until noon Monday to file a "minimally redacted version of the letter," although the Yankees argued that it would cause "significant reputational injury," the United States District Court judge wrote. Jed Rakoff on an order.

Rakoff's decision is tied to a lawsuit filed by DraftKings players against MLB, the Astros and the Red Sox for allegedly defrauding them with their respective cartel theft programs. Rakoff dismissed the lawsuit in April, but plaintiffs have since appealed the case to the US 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. USA

Three years before Houston became the face of illegal cartel theft, the Yankees and Red Sox were fined an undisclosed amount for misuse of a bullpen phone during a previous season.

Manfred wrote in 2017 that the Yankees "had violated a rule governing the use of the hacked phone," but that the "substance of (telephone) communications was not a violation." The Yankees were fined an undisclosed amount, as were the Red Sox for allegedly using an Apple Watch to transmit stolen signals.

This was before MLB updated its rules regarding theft of electronic signs after the 2017 season, leading to the Astros being punished this offseason.

The Draft King "Plaintiffs alleged that the 2017 Press Release falsely suggested that the investigation found that the Yankees had committed only a minor technical infraction, while, according to the plaintiffs, the investigation had found that the Yankees had committed one more crime serious, poster theft scheme, ”Rakoff wrote Friday, according to The Athletic.

In a statement to Athletic, Yankees attorney Jonathan Schiller wrote that "there is no justification for the public disclosure of the letter." The plaintiff no longer has a case, and the court held that what MLB wrote confidentially was irrelevant to the plaintiff's dismissal of the case. Under established law, this supports the Yankees' right to confidentiality required by the Baseball Commissioner. "

Schiller told The Athletic that the findings in question were related to problems that occurred in 2015 and 2016.

"The Yankees understand that the press release on the investigation reflects the Commissioner's final determinations," Schiller said. "Those determinations were that the Yankees had committed a technical violation of MLB rules by misusing the hacked phone." The Yankees were not found to have violated any rules related to stealing cartels. The press release is accurate and sets forth MLB's conclusions.

A Yankees official also told The Athletic: "We are not doing this to hide a smoking gun."

The letter will open June 19, giving the Yankees time to order a possible emergency appeal.

The MLB punished the Astros in January after discovering that the club used electronic devices to steal the cartels from catchers when they won the World Series in 2017 and parts of the upcoming season. MLB's second investigation into the Red Sox finally ended in April, though its illegal sign theft was fixed on its video playback operator.