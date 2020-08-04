Yankees roll the Phillies as Gerrit Cole gets closer to the story

Gerrit Cole was good, but not overwhelming in his starting game with Yankee stripes. For the first time in six games, Aaron Judge did not hit a ball in a sea of ​​empty seats.

However, Cole had enough to limit the Phillies to one run in six innings, and Gio Urshela, DJ LeMahieu and Brett Gardner hit home runs to lead the Yankees to a 6-3 victory at Yankee Stadium. The victory extended his winning streak to seven games and improved the best record in baseball to 8-1.

Cole won his 19th consecutive game, which is sixth on the all-time list. The 24th followed by Carl Hubbell is the brand of all time and Roy Face is second at 22 years old. Phillies starter Jake Arrieta is tied for third with Roger Clemens and Rube Marquard with 20.

The judge singled and doubled and scored a run.

The Phillies played their first game since July 26 after receiving the Marlins, who had multiple players infected with COVID-19 during a weekend series.

When Gardner reached the end of the sixth inning, the sky opened up a rain shower and the game stopped for 1 hour and 7 minutes. Brooks Kriske replaced Cole for the start of the seventh.

In six innings, Cole gave up on Jay Bruce's third inning home run, allowed five hits and sniffed four. He has won all three starts for the team he grew up cheering for in Southern California and two have involved rain. The start of Cole's opening day in Washington was called after 5 ¹ / ₃ innings.

Cole retired the Phillies' first six hitters, but had at least one running back in each of the next three frames.

Bruce, the 7th hitter, started the third with his home run to the right, followed by Andrew McCutchen's single against Cole striking out Rhys Hoskins.

The Yankees started the game tied with the Dodgers for the major league lead in home runs with 17 and quickly brought it to 19.

LeMahieu and Gardner hit solo home runs off Arrieta in the first and third innings, respectively, and Urshela, who made several outstanding plays in the third and started a 5-4-3 double play that kills the rally to finish the fourth, He connected three home runs for Deolis Guerra in the sixth that made it 6-1.

Arrieta allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings in his first start of the year.

Kriske injected a dose of stress at night by walking the first two batters after play resumed. When Kriske gave up a unique RBI single to No. 9 hitter Adam Haseley, he was replaced by Chad Green with the score, 6-2, runners in first and second, one out and top of the Phillies lineup on the way to. up .

Green moved the runners by one base each with a wild pitch before striking out McCutchen with a 1-2-breaking ball. Green jumped in front of Hoskins, 0-2, and hit him with a speeding shot on the ground with Bryce Harper on deck. Seven of Green's eight pitches were strikes.

The Phillies reduced the deficit to 6-3 in the eighth against left-hander Luis Avilan. Zack Britton recorded the last three outs for his fourth save in the most opportunities.