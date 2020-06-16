Yankees star Mets team up with MLB players in Black Lives Matter video

Aaron Judge is the first voice to be heard in the nearly minute-long clip aired by the MLBPA on Monday night to speak about the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We have been told that our peaceful pleas were not made at the right time in the right place, in the right way," the video begins, with Judge leading a lineup that included other New York stars, including teammates Aaron. Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton, as well as Mets starter Marcus Stroman and retired Yankee CC Sabathia.

"We have been told to wait, but we remember when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. warned us that the word & # 39; wait & # 39; almost always means & # 39; never & # 39;" says the video with a combination of black baseball players included in response to protests that started after the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis late last month.

"We won't wait any longer," say the players in the 56-second video. "We will make our voices louder for all who can and for all who could not."

"Eight minutes and 46 seconds is enough time to lift one knee," Stanton says, followed by others. "Do the right thing. Say something to acknowledge the pain of the black community. You have encouraged us but we need you to encourage us now. When we need you most. Black lives matter.