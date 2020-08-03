Yankees take advantage of baseball coronavirus problems: Sherman

Players, coaches and managers will inform you that they do not meet the schedule. They play whoever gets in front of them, and yet that works, it works.

If this is the week your opponent does not have his starting or base quarterback, luck of the tie. If you're playing too many day games after night games, or if your trips to the west coast are particularly poorly scheduled, your executives probably pushed to change it before it became official, but here it is.

However, this major league season has put all of these concepts in the mirror. There's never been more question about which players are available every day, as a common cold will now put a player on the disabled list until he tries a few times to prove he's not COVID-19. Which opponent are you playing and where has it become a multiple choice question.

Neither team is going to be immune to the implications: flexibility will mean so much more than if a player can kick his leg over his head. But clearly there will be greater advantages and disadvantages. The Blue Jays, for example, have no home games at their actual home in Toronto. The Marlins, when scheduled to restart Tuesday, will have had to alter more than half of a list decimated by COVID-19. The Phillies have not played in the past week due to proximity to the infested Marlins, which could mean up to 57 games in 56 days if they are to complete a 60-game schedule.

By contrast, the Yankees, to date, have benefited more than most. Again, no club is immune. DJ LeMahieu missed most of spring 2.0 training with the virus, and Luis Cessa and Aroldis Chapman have just returned. Does Tommy Kahnle need Tommy John surgery due to the cumulative, closed, and cumulative reality of a reboot that has seen a series of launch injuries? The Yankees last week were trapped two days in Philly without playing, were about to return home perhaps to play against the Phillies, and then turned to Baltimore to play against the Orioles.

But even in the last one, you see the shine. There is no such thing as a sure win in the majors, but putting the Yankees at Camden Yards is as close as possible.

What else helped and spurred the Yankees in a 6-1 start?

– Juan Soto found out, a few hours before the start of the season, that he was COVID-19 positive. So the defending champions lost the best hitter in a lineup that was already without Anthony Rendon (signed with the Angels) and Ryan Zimmerman (excluded from the season).

The Nationals won once against the Yankees, the middle game of the three-game set in which Stephen Strasburg scratched with pain in his right hand. Which emphasizes that not all gifts are open.

– If your season will be affected by COVID-19, it is a blessing to be in the right place at the right time. The Yankees postponed two games in Philadelphia, but instead of having to take a long pause and risk losing the playing advantage, they were able to go to Baltimore to play because the Orioles were supposed to face the Marlins. Therefore, the Marlins and Phillies were closed, but the Yankees were able to continue playing. Comparatively, as an example, the Nationals will have four days off before playing Tuesday because over the weekend they were supposed to play against the Marlins.

– The Red Sox have only one quality starter and the Yankees missed Nathan Eovaldi because he pitched against the Mets on Wednesday. Also, Eduardo Rodriguez will not pitch this season due to a heart problem the Red Sox believe is a ramification of the left-hander having COVID-19. The only two Red Sox pitchers with sustained success against the Yankees last year were Eovaldi and Rodriguez.

– The Phillies will have gone seven days without playing when they face the Yankees in the Bronx on Monday. They put them on ice to wait to see if any of their staff contracted coronavirus after playing three games against the Marlins. Neither Phillie player tested positive. The team has had three trainings.

"It is human nature to think why us or the poor Phillies," Why did this happen? "Jake Arrieta told reporters in Philadelphia on Sunday." But once you have that initial thought and get it out of your head and turn the page, then it's time to think about what we need to do to get ready; as prepared as possible. , even if it's difficult. "

However, a good attitude is not as valuable as continuing to face strong competition. Arrieta said mock games and bullpen sessions are good for at least 80-90 pitches in his debut on Monday 2020. But expect Phillies manager Joe Girardi to be cautious about extending his arms in the short term, considering Rampant throwing injuries that consume the game.

That should be another advantage for the Yankees in this strange season.